WFMZ-TV Online
A look at Phillipsburg and Easton's traditions ahead of 115th Thanksgiving rivalry game
EASTON, Pa. — Easton and Phillipsburg are both buzzing with excitement. The traditions the communities look forward to all year long are underway, ahead of the annual Thanksgiving rivalry football game. Easton's bonfire at the high school was lit at 6 p.m. "This game is talked about all year,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton, Phillipsburg to meet for the 115th time this Thanksgiving
EASTON, Pa. - Easton and Phillipsburg will square off for the 115th time this Thanksgiving, with the Stateliners looking for their first win in the series since 2014. For head coach Frank Duffy, his group is looking to get over that hump. With plenty of close loses the last few years, this group isn't focused on the past, they're focused on the now.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons
Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley, Flemington natives reunite to break record at U.S. World Cup speedskating race
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native and a Flemington native who grew up skating together have reunited to represent the U.S. on the world stage. The two just got back to America from the World Cup sprint races in the Netherlands, with medals in hand. Two-thirds of a record-setting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Jeff Finegan Jim Brennan
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field. Phillipsburg is being considered for a new multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and a handful of private citizens.
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual pre-game bonfire at EAHS shut down early after fight sends girl to hospital
EASTON, Pa. - A Thanksgiving Eve tradition is snuffed out. Police say they had to shut down the annual pre-game bonfire at Easton Area High School early Wednesday night after several fights broke out in the crowd. One girl was sent to the hospital. The bonfire takes place the night...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: 2022 Easton Area High School Annual Bonfire
The traditional bonfire, built by Easton Area High School students, will be lit on Wednesday night. MORE INFO.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Restaurants prepare food ahead of Thanksgiving Day feasts
Local restaurants are gearing up for tomorrow's big Thanksgiving Day feast for people needing a little help in the kitchen. Restaurants are taking care of some of that hard work. Get the full story, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also at 5:00, former Philadelphia Eagles star Donovan McNabb makes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest to offer additional parking, shuttle services Friday as it gears up for multiple events
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With multiple events going on at SteelStacks, ArtsQuest will be offering free shuttle service on Friday afternoon. Additional off-site parking and free shuttle service to and from the ArtsQuest Center will be operating noon to 7 p.m. The pickup and drop off will be located at 240 Emery St. in Bethlehem, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ed Staback, former state representative and Lackawanna County commissioner, dies
Ed Staback, a respected longtime state representative who later served briefly as a Lackawanna County commissioner, died Saturday during one of his regular hunting trips to Nebraska with his son. “He always looked forward to that, he always talked about going,” said Jim Wansacz, a colleague of Staback’s as a...
