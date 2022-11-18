ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Easton, Phillipsburg to meet for the 115th time this Thanksgiving

EASTON, Pa. - Easton and Phillipsburg will square off for the 115th time this Thanksgiving, with the Stateliners looking for their first win in the series since 2014. For head coach Frank Duffy, his group is looking to get over that hump. With plenty of close loses the last few years, this group isn't focused on the past, they're focused on the now.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons

Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
BETHLEHEM, PA
ArtsQuest to offer additional parking, shuttle services Friday as it gears up for multiple events

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With multiple events going on at SteelStacks, ArtsQuest will be offering free shuttle service on Friday afternoon. Additional off-site parking and free shuttle service to and from the ArtsQuest Center will be operating noon to 7 p.m. The pickup and drop off will be located at 240 Emery St. in Bethlehem, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.
BETHLEHEM, PA
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WYOMISSING, PA
Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
BETHLEHEM, PA

