Effective: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-25 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Haleakala Summit; Kahoolawe; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala ..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING .A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands. Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following the frontal passage. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-11-23 15:08:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-23 17:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Big Island Summit; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Haleakala Summit; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala STRENGTHENING NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL REMAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING FOR THE HAWAIIAN ISLANDS A cold front is forecast to push across the islands tonight through Thanksgiving Day. The front will move over the western islands tonight, before exiting east-southeast of the Big Island Thanksgiving Day. This system will generate a period of locally heavy rainfall in advance of the front, with strong northeast winds developing as the front passes. Forecast confidence remains high that most areas around the state will be impacted by the strong and gusty northeast winds. Winds this strong can have some significant impacts including; damaging shingles, knocking down tree branches, blowing away tents and awnings, and making it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles. Also, be prepared for possible power outages. Please consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with these strong winds. Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the area will generate a large north swell that will build tonight, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores. This will be the final statement for this event. Please reference ...weather.gov/hfo...for the latest forecast and updates to advisories, watches or warnings.
