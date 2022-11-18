Effective: 2022-11-23 15:08:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-23 17:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Big Island Summit; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Haleakala Summit; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala STRENGTHENING NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL REMAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING FOR THE HAWAIIAN ISLANDS A cold front is forecast to push across the islands tonight through Thanksgiving Day. The front will move over the western islands tonight, before exiting east-southeast of the Big Island Thanksgiving Day. This system will generate a period of locally heavy rainfall in advance of the front, with strong northeast winds developing as the front passes. Forecast confidence remains high that most areas around the state will be impacted by the strong and gusty northeast winds. Winds this strong can have some significant impacts including; damaging shingles, knocking down tree branches, blowing away tents and awnings, and making it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles. Also, be prepared for possible power outages. Please consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with these strong winds. Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the area will generate a large north swell that will build tonight, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores. This will be the final statement for this event. Please reference ...weather.gov/hfo...for the latest forecast and updates to advisories, watches or warnings.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 6 HOURS AGO