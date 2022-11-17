Read full article on original website
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Filipino Navy
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the...
Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site
Iran says it has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at its underground Fordo nuclear plant,
Republican States Seek to Preserve Trump-Era U.S. Border Curbs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition of states with Republican attorneys general took legal steps on Monday to retain pandemic border curbs recently ruled unlawful by a U.S. judge, aiming to preserve a policy that lets the government expel hundreds of thousands of migrants. Fifteen states asked U.S. District Judge Emmet...
Canada Sanctions Haiti Ex-President Martelly for Financing Gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal...
China Boosts Efforts to Control Western Infrastructure, Key Industries - NATO
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial...
Harris Says U.S. Stands With Philippines Against Coercion in South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that her trip to the Philippine island of Palawan in the contested South China Sea underscored a need to uphold international rules and norms in the area and around the world.Harris also said the United States stood by the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.
Ukraine Nuclear Plant Shelled, U.N. Warns: 'You're Playing With Fire!'
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster. More than a dozen blasts shook Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday, the...
Russia's 'General Armageddon' Under Pressure to Deliver on Battlefield After Retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow's forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favour of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it. Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General...
Russian Envoy Urges Restraint by Turkey in Syria - Media
(Reuters) - Russia has called on Turkey to show restraint in its use of "excessive" military force in Syria and to keep tensions from escalating, Russian news agencies cited a Russian envoy to Syria envoy as saying on Tuesday. "We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint...
Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake Rises to 252 - Local Government
JAKARTA (Reuters) - The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur town in western Java has risen to 252, the local government said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. It also said 31 people are still missing and 377 were injured, while the number of people displaced has...
Erdogan Says Plans to Produce Flour From Russian Wheat in Turkey -Haberturk
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Turkey from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis, broadcaster Haberturk reported. Last week, a deal was extended...
Bulgaria Charges Five People in Connection With Istanbul Blast
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgarian prosecutors have charged five people for supporting terrorist acts in connection with an explosion in central Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Saturday. Bulgarian special police forces detained three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman of...
U.S. VP Harris Visits Philippine Island on Edge of Contested South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visits the Philippine island of Palawan in the South China Sea, part of a three-day trip to an Asian ally that is central to America's bid to counter China's increasingly assertive stance in the region. Beijing claims almost...
Putin to Meet Soldiers' Mothers - Vedomosti Newspaper Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will in coming days meet the mothers of soldiers amid fierce fighting in Ukraine, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing three unidentified sources in the presidential administration. Russia celebrates Mother's Day on Nov. 27. The Kremlin has not officially announced any Putin meeting with...
