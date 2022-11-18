ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bike activist group sues Portland, alleging failure to build cyclist, pedestrian infrastructure

A cyclist advocacy group sued the city of Portland late last week, alleging that the city has failed to build pedestrian and bike infrastructure required under state law. The city is obligated to add bike and pedestrian upgrades whenever it relocates, constructs or reconstructs a street under Oregon’s 1971 “Bicycle Bill.” According to the lawsuit brought by BikeLoud PDX, Portland has failed to comply.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch

Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Readers respond: Won’t miss Parade magazine

I, for one, will not miss Parade magazine at all, (“Letter from the Editor: Parade ends print run, but you can still read it,” Nov. 13). It has become nothing more than an advertising piece. I measured out the issue from Nov. 13 and found that Parade is about 80% advertising and 20% content. With it no longer being included as part of the paper issue, I have one less item to recycle.
Man shot by Portland police dies from gunshot wound

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot by Portland police early Saturday in Southeast Portland’s Reed neighborhood, officials said. The state medical examiner’s officer determined Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson of Portland died from a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Wednesday. Police did not say what day Clark-Johnson died.
Readers respond: Electric vehicles should pay their share

There is another very important solution for road revenue, (“Readers respond: Better traffic solutions than tolling,” Nov. 16). In everyone’s hurry to force electric vehicles, they forget a minimum of one thing. If all (or even a lot) of vehicles are electric, they are not paying their fair share. They use the roads, so they need to pay an equivalent tax for use of the roads. They cause wear just like gas vehicles. Gas vehicles pay at the pump, so electric vehicles should pay the same amount of road tax by use.
Newspaper corrections for Nov. 23, 2022

Mimi’s Fresh Tees is located at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street. An article in Saturday editions incorrectly described the store’s location. The Portland Dahlia Society will not have a monthly meeting in December. A listing in Saturday’s Homes & Gardens incorrectly listed a meeting for next month.
Firefighters discover body inside burning car in North Portland

Firefighters discovered a person dead inside a burning car near Cathedral Park on Wednesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. Fire crews responded to reports of a commercial blaze just after 3 a.m. and arrived at 6635 North Baltimore Street to find a car engulfed in flames, police said in a statement. After firefighters discovered a body in the vehicle, investigators from the Portland police and Portland Fire & Rescue launched a suspicious-death investigation.
