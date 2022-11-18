Read full article on original website
Portland auditor withdraws $5,520 fine against Rene Gonzalez’s city council campaign
The Portland City Auditor on Wednesday reversed its October determination that Rene Gonzalez’s city council campaign violated campaign finance limits by accepting a subsidized $250 monthly rent for over 3,000 square feet of office space and two designated parking spots in downtown Portland owned by campaign supporter and real estate mogul Jordan Schnitzer.
Record disability claims reported by Portland police and firefighters
The city of Portland reported a record number of police and firefighter disability claims in fiscal 2021-2022, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s expansion of firefighters’ presumptive work-related heart, lung and cancer conditions. At the same time, total disability costs were down due to a...
Bike activist group sues Portland, alleging failure to build cyclist, pedestrian infrastructure
A cyclist advocacy group sued the city of Portland late last week, alleging that the city has failed to build pedestrian and bike infrastructure required under state law. The city is obligated to add bike and pedestrian upgrades whenever it relocates, constructs or reconstructs a street under Oregon’s 1971 “Bicycle Bill.” According to the lawsuit brought by BikeLoud PDX, Portland has failed to comply.
Salt & Straw co-founder says ‘I can’t stay here’ if Portland HQ employees aren’t safe
Portland’s iconic ice cream business Salt & Straw may move its headquarters from Southeast Portland out of state, owing to frustration with crime, drugs and street camping, said co-founder Kim Malek on Wednesday. That’s if Portland and Multnomah County leaders can’t help the company address the issues that are plaguing its operations.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
Readers respond: Portland homeless camp sweeps must continue
The letter protesting sweeps of homeless camps is the perfect example of the fanatical activist viewpoint that is, in my opinion, vastly over-represented in the local news media, (“Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution,” Nov. 15). The fact is we are in a severe drug crisis. The...
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Readers respond: Won’t miss Parade magazine
I, for one, will not miss Parade magazine at all, (“Letter from the Editor: Parade ends print run, but you can still read it,” Nov. 13). It has become nothing more than an advertising piece. I measured out the issue from Nov. 13 and found that Parade is about 80% advertising and 20% content. With it no longer being included as part of the paper issue, I have one less item to recycle.
For Clackamas County’s LoveOne, laundry and showers offer dignity and respect: Season of Sharing 2022
Dave McAdams was doing his laundry in a laundromat in 2012 when another patron ran out of quarters. “They were upset they couldn’t finish their laundry,” said Sara Swor. “He gave that person some quarters to get it finished.”. That simple moment is the origin story for...
Portland man pleads guilty to riot; ordered to repay $50,000 in restitution
A 33-year-old Portland man was ordered to pay back nearly $50,000 to the owners of four buildings he damaged in 2020 and 2021, including the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in Southeast Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said on Wednesday. Darrell Anthony Kimberlin pleaded guilty to riot...
18-year-old victim identified in deadly Portland airport hotel shooting
An 18-year-old man killed Saturday night in a shooting at the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport has been identified. Parnell Badon, Jr., died some time after 9:30 p.m. at the hotel at 7900 N.E. 82nd Avenue, Port of Portland Police confirmed on Monday. The port police and...
Man shot by Portland police dies from gunshot wound
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot by Portland police early Saturday in Southeast Portland’s Reed neighborhood, officials said. The state medical examiner’s officer determined Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson of Portland died from a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Wednesday. Police did not say what day Clark-Johnson died.
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
Readers respond: Electric vehicles should pay their share
There is another very important solution for road revenue, (“Readers respond: Better traffic solutions than tolling,” Nov. 16). In everyone’s hurry to force electric vehicles, they forget a minimum of one thing. If all (or even a lot) of vehicles are electric, they are not paying their fair share. They use the roads, so they need to pay an equivalent tax for use of the roads. They cause wear just like gas vehicles. Gas vehicles pay at the pump, so electric vehicles should pay the same amount of road tax by use.
Serial Portland car thief sentenced to more than 4 years in prison
A 55-year-old repeat car thief was sentenced to 50 months in prison on Monday for stealing six cars between 2021 and 2022, once while carrying meth and another time while carrying a window-breaking tool, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. Leroy Parsons of Portland pleaded guilty on Friday...
Newspaper corrections for Nov. 23, 2022
Mimi’s Fresh Tees is located at Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street. An article in Saturday editions incorrectly described the store’s location. The Portland Dahlia Society will not have a monthly meeting in December. A listing in Saturday’s Homes & Gardens incorrectly listed a meeting for next month.
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
Firefighters discover body inside burning car in North Portland
Firefighters discovered a person dead inside a burning car near Cathedral Park on Wednesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. Fire crews responded to reports of a commercial blaze just after 3 a.m. and arrived at 6635 North Baltimore Street to find a car engulfed in flames, police said in a statement. After firefighters discovered a body in the vehicle, investigators from the Portland police and Portland Fire & Rescue launched a suspicious-death investigation.
