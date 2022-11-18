There is another very important solution for road revenue, (“Readers respond: Better traffic solutions than tolling,” Nov. 16). In everyone’s hurry to force electric vehicles, they forget a minimum of one thing. If all (or even a lot) of vehicles are electric, they are not paying their fair share. They use the roads, so they need to pay an equivalent tax for use of the roads. They cause wear just like gas vehicles. Gas vehicles pay at the pump, so electric vehicles should pay the same amount of road tax by use.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO