The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker

Jazz continue strong start to season, top Trail Blazers

Malik Beasley scored a game-high 29 and Jordan Clarkson fired in 28 points, including eight straight in crunch time, to boost the visiting Utah Jazz to a 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen added 23 points and 10 rebounds a night after tallying a...
numberfire.com

Keon Johnson (hip) out again Monday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Johnson is still dealing with the left hip pointer that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain sidelined on Monday, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In...
numberfire.com

Portland's Nassir Little (calf) active on Saturday night

Portland Trai Blazers small forward Nassir Little (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with calf soreness, Little will be active off the bench versus a Utah team ranked 15th in defensive rating. In 13.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Little to record...
The Oregonian

8th straight for Winterhawks after OT win, 3-2

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the Winterhawks came back from 2-0 down in the 1st period to knock off the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in overtime on Ryan McCleary’s game-winner with 15 seconds left. It’s Portland’s 8th straight win and keeps them 7 points ahead...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

