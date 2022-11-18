Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland Trail Blazers sign center Ibou Badji to two-way deal, release Olivier Sarr
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed shot-blocking center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract and waived center Olivier Sarr, the team announced Friday. The 7-foot-1 Badji averaged 7.4 points on 61.8% shooting with 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over seven games with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Portland Trail Blazers waive former Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr after adding G-League star
Not so great news on Friday for former Kentucky and Wake Forest basketball player Olivier Sarr. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are waiving Sarr in order to make space for G-League big man Ibou Badji. Here was the initial report from Woj, via Twitter:. “The...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
If you circled Saturday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz on the schedule as a must-watch matchup between two Western Conference powers then you saw something not many others could see. Two of the most surprising teams in the NBA will play in what amounts to...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
What they’re saying nationally, in Salt Lake City after Oregon Ducks defeat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are one step closer to playing in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Salt Lake City after the game:. No. 12...
Yardbarker
Jazz continue strong start to season, top Trail Blazers
Malik Beasley scored a game-high 29 and Jordan Clarkson fired in 28 points, including eight straight in crunch time, to boost the visiting Utah Jazz to a 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen added 23 points and 10 rebounds a night after tallying a...
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
November 18 - Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Kyrie Irving rejoins Brooklyn Nets, apologizes again, will start Sunday
Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
numberfire.com
Keon Johnson (hip) out again Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Johnson is still dealing with the left hip pointer that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain sidelined on Monday, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In...
numberfire.com
Portland's Nassir Little (calf) active on Saturday night
Portland Trai Blazers small forward Nassir Little (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with calf soreness, Little will be active off the bench versus a Utah team ranked 15th in defensive rating. In 13.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Little to record...
Phoenix Suns: 3 questions going into Friday game vs. Utah Jazz
Can the Suns continue to get to the line more? SALT LAKE CITY – Here are three questions entering Friday’s Suns-Jazz matchup at Vivint Arena that can be seen at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. ...
8th straight for Winterhawks after OT win, 3-2
In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the Winterhawks came back from 2-0 down in the 1st period to knock off the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in overtime on Ryan McCleary’s game-winner with 15 seconds left. It’s Portland’s 8th straight win and keeps them 7 points ahead...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0