ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack loses home finale 41-14 to Fresno State

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Experts cite inflation, extreme weather, and the avian flu as reasons Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. Updated: 18 hours ago. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman...
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Experts cite inflation, extreme weather, and the avian flu as reasons Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. Updated: 18 hours ago. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno...
LAS VEGAS, NV
High School Football PRO

Lemoore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Frontier High School football team will have a game with Lemoore High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LEMOORE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
RENO, NV
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Columbia Store Opens In Reno

Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital

The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe

A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy