She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Fresno State wins West Division, 6th straight & will play in Mountain West Championship game
Fresno State's win clinches a West Division title for the Bulldogs who will face Mountain Division champions Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on December 3
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack loses home finale 41-14 to Fresno State
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Experts cite inflation, extreme weather, and the avian flu as reasons Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. Updated: 18 hours ago. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman...
KOLO TV Reno
Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Experts cite inflation, extreme weather, and the avian flu as reasons Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. Updated: 18 hours ago. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno...
Good Sports: Harry Kargenian's legendary voice in Tulare high school football
For more than 50 years, Harry Kargenian's voice has been echoing throughout high school football games in Tulare.
Lemoore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Frontier High School football team will have a game with Lemoore High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Fresno clerk stops attempted robbery by saying ‘no’, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday morning near Fresno State. Police say the attempted robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Shaw and Maple avenues. Police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven displayed what appeared to be a grip […]
GV Wire
Latest Count Shows Challenger on Brink of Unseating Local College Trustee
A community college district trustee saw his race tighten after election officials in Fresno and Madera counties reported the latest updated totals on Friday, while a Fresno school board trustee gained a bit of breathing room in her race. As of Friday’s vote update, State Center Community College District incumbent...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
Record-Courier
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
Comments / 0