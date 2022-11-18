Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police increasing patrols over Thanksgiving weekend
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.
95.3 MNC
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana. The company announced on Facebook the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Lusher, Goshen, Plymouth and Warsaw on Lake Street, Fort Wayne and Marion. Employees were offered positions at...
95.3 MNC
What a high gas tax means for Hoosiers
Indiana is set to have its highest gas tax yet. So what does this mean for Hoosiers at the pump?. The December gas use tax calculation released by the Indiana Department of Revenue says that the fuel tax is now greater than it was before 2022. With the average retail...
95.3 MNC
Texas lawsuit could impact Michigan’s Prop 3
A lawsuit in Texas could have an impact on access to the abortion pill in Michigan. Michigan’s abortion rights constitutional amendment has not taken effect yet, but now a new court challenge in Texas threatens to halt abortions nationwide. Bridge Michigan reports that Friday, the anti-abortion group Alliance for...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise
The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
95.3 MNC
Military Family Relief Fund Operation Holiday program now running
The holiday season can be financially stressful, especially this year. So, one organization is looking to make things a little easier for some service members. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is now running its holiday program for veterans in need. The Military Family Relief Fund Operation Holiday program will allow selected veterans to get $300 for each dependent in their household, as well as $200 for a holiday meal.
95.3 MNC
Fewer high school students planning to pursue college degree
A new study suggests that fewer high school students are planning to pursue a college degree. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has kicked off its Education Value Movement to help stop the decline. In 2020, only 53% of high school seniors enrolled in college. The data also shows that...
Comments / 0