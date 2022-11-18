Read full article on original website
South Bend man accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne
A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Jamie Derkatsch, 49, is accused of being the main salesperson. Another woman, Erin Holbrook,...
Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting in South Bend
A man was injured in a shooting on Eddy Street Tuesday morning. The South Bend Police say they were called to the 400 block of Eddy around 9:30 a.m. on the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and there is no word on the severity of his injuries.
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
South Bend Police investigating after man was found dead in parking lot on Douglas Road
Police in South Bend are investigating what’s being called a “suspicious death.”. Officers were called around 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the 3300 block of Douglas Road, which is east of State Road 23. A man was found dead in a parking lot. Due to the...
Man takes own life during SWAT standoff
A 57-year-old man took his own life during a SWAT standoff in Elkhart County. Investigators say it stemmed from an argument, Saturday, Nov. 19, about a car. The man fired a shot at a 49-year-old old, but the other man was not hurt. Police say suspect would not cooperate with...
Michigan City man sentences to 87 months on weapons-related charges
A Michigan City man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison on weapons-related charges. Santana Miller, 37, was sentenced in United States District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller must also serve 3 years of supervised release. According to documents in...
Career criminal in Niles headed back to prison
A Niles man is going back to prison after being sentenced in Berrien County. 48-year-old Jamel Rashaune Jackson pleaded guilty to fleeing police and resisting and obstructing police. It happened in April, when Jackson damaged property worth just under $10,000. Leader Publications reports that Jackson has 20 prior felony convictions...
Nappanee man sentenced to 96 years after pleading guilty to string of barn fires
It’s a 96 year sentence for a Nappanee man who pleaded guilty to a string of barn fires in Elkhart County, but Joseph Hershberger likely won’t spend that entire time behind bars. Fifty years will be spent in prison. The other 46 years are suspended while he’s on...
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
Statewide Silver Alert canceled for woman reported missing in Elkhart
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Nancy Brown has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman reported missing from Elkhart. Nancy Brown, 32, is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair with blue and green tips with brown eyes, last seen wearing pink and grey flannel pajamas.
City of South Bend to resume leaf pick up
Despite a coating of snow on top of the leaf piles, the City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program is scheduled to resume today (Tues.), after being suspended last week due to snow. With the short holiday week, city crews will finish portions that were not picked up in...
Two-car crash in Cass County
A Lawton Michigan man was hurt in a two-car crash on M-60 near Robbins Lake Road. The collision happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when an 18-year-old Cassopolis man swerved to miss a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of road and went off the side, and smashed into another vehicle.
St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise
The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
South Bend Cubs owner teases exciting news, new standard in 2023
There’s a tease about the future from South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin. It’s part of a Thanksgiving video he’s released, where he expresses his gratefulness for the fans who support the Cubs, as well as the team, which has earned it’s second championship since 2019.
Local player returning home for the 13th annual Adam Milani Sled Hockey Challenge
Former River City Sled Rover, Nick Witkowski, is returning to South Bend on November 26, 2022 for the 13th annual Adam Milani Sled Hockey Challenge at the Ice Box. The challenge is hosted by the Sled Rovers and the Saint Joseph High School Hockey club as part of the Adam Milani Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament.
