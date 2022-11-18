Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Scouting report: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 10 Creighton Bluejays
No. 10 Creighton (6-0) vs. No. 14 Arizona (5-0) • Maui Invitational championship game. • Lahaina, Hawaii • 3 p.m. • ESPN • 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior)
KTBS
Scouting report: No.17 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 14 Arizona Wildcats
No. 17 San Diego State (4-0) vs No. 14 Arizona (4-0) • Maui Invitational semifinal • Lahaina, Hawaii • 8:30 p.m. • ESPN • 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis...
KTBS
With career game from Oumar Ballo, Arizona Wildcats beat Creighton 81-79 to win Maui title
LAHAINA, Hawaii – When Arizona center Oumar Ballo entered the Lahaina Civic Center pressroom to receive a lei and an MVP trophy Wednesday afternoon, his teammates filed in right behind him. Then they stood in a row along the side of the room to watch every word he said.
KTBS
Arizona’s defense has improved; can Cats keep ascending in Territorial Cup?
The Arizona Wildcats are playing their best defensive football of the season at just the right time. After allowing four consecutive opponents to score between 45 and 49 points, Arizona has allowed 28 and 31 the past two games. The latter is misleading in that 10 Washington State points were a direct result of turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
KTBS
Wildcats flex defensive muscle, reach Maui final with 87-70 win over San Diego State
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Four hundred and 17 points scored over Arizona’s first four games is a pretty good indication the Wildcats know a thing or two about offense. But what they showed in game No. 5 on Tuesday, when they reached the Maui Invitational final with an 87-70 win over San Diego State, is that they also might be sneaky good on the other end of the floor.
KTBS
Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo lead Arizona into Maui Invitational semis with win over Cincinnati
LAHAINA, Hawaii — On a Maui Invitational opening day without surprises, the Arizona Wildcats did their part. With double-doubles from forward Azoulas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, plus 17 points from newly reinstated guard Courtney Ramey, the 14th-ranked Wildcats beat Cincinnati 101-93 in the first-round game of college basketball’s top early-season event.
Comments / 0