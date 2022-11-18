ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona’s defense has improved; can Cats keep ascending in Territorial Cup?

The Arizona Wildcats are playing their best defensive football of the season at just the right time. After allowing four consecutive opponents to score between 45 and 49 points, Arizona has allowed 28 and 31 the past two games. The latter is misleading in that 10 Washington State points were a direct result of turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Wildcats flex defensive muscle, reach Maui final with 87-70 win over San Diego State

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Four hundred and 17 points scored over Arizona’s first four games is a pretty good indication the Wildcats know a thing or two about offense. But what they showed in game No. 5 on Tuesday, when they reached the Maui Invitational final with an 87-70 win over San Diego State, is that they also might be sneaky good on the other end of the floor.
