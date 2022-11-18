ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nittany Lion fans honor Carter as the Penn State Player of the Rutgers Game

Saturday marked Penn State's final road game for the 2022 regular season. It was another game that saw a slow start for the Nittany Lions but ended up with Penn State steamrolling a so-called 'eastern rival.' The game was PSU's 16th consecutive win against Rutgers, which hasn't defeated PSU since the Reagan Administration in 1988. Since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014 Penn State has outscored Rutgers 268-49. So, yesterday the Lions scored more points (55) in one game than Rutgers has posted in nine games (49) against PSU as a Big Ten member.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford approaches the end: ‘I'm just a super thankful individual right now’

Sean Clifford hasn’t taken the time to specifically reflect on anything from his six years at Penn State just quite yet. Bowl season will provide more time for the 24-year-old to drill down on some of his most memorable touchdown passes or moments from his four seasons as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback. Clifford has one more task left when Michigan State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
JUCO lineman plans Penn State official visit

He intends to be in town during the second weekend of December. It will be an OV, he told 247Sports Florida recruiting analyst Blake Alderman today. Penn State offered in September. Tyler, the second weekend in December is usually when the commits all get together in Happy Valley before signing...
