Saturday marked Penn State's final road game for the 2022 regular season. It was another game that saw a slow start for the Nittany Lions but ended up with Penn State steamrolling a so-called 'eastern rival.' The game was PSU's 16th consecutive win against Rutgers, which hasn't defeated PSU since the Reagan Administration in 1988. Since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014 Penn State has outscored Rutgers 268-49. So, yesterday the Lions scored more points (55) in one game than Rutgers has posted in nine games (49) against PSU as a Big Ten member.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO