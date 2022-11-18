Read full article on original website
Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Brantingham
BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Lily Pond Road, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Edward; a son and his spouse, Ryan and Danelle Bush of Brantingham; a daughter and her partner, Lisa Bush and Sissy Steins of Fernandina Beach, FL; her mother, Margaret Levesque of Lowville; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Daniel and Sharon Levesque of Salem, VA; Gary Levesque of Brantingham; Bernadette Levesque of Lyons Falls; five grandchildren, Zoe (Andrew); Hunter; Phoenix; Madison; and Corey; and one great-grandchild, Blakelee Rose; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Levesque; and a brother, Ricky Levesque.
Thomas C. Flanagan, 83, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Flanagan, age 83 of Richville NY, passed away on Saturday (November 19, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Surviving are two sons Thomas and...
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.
Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Mechanic Street, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Starr is survived by her beloved husband Heath; two sons and their fiancés, Travis Williams (Kendal Kirkbride) of Port Leyden, Michael Williams (Abbey Galarneau) of Port Leyden; a daughter, Allison Mooney of Port Leyden; three step- children and their children, Shania Babcock and her children, Paisley, Jace, and Leah of Port Leyden, Kassidy and Joe Lunette and their children, Owen and Otto of Port Leyden, and Danielle Loomis and her partner Brenen Stanford of Port Leyden; four siblings and their spouses, Terry and Melissa Reynolds of Georgia, Lynn Jones of Lowville, Bobby Jo and “Bubba” Janack of Syracuse, and Ashley and Carl Hatton or Norwich; and one step-sister, Rhonda Davis of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents Terry Reynolds and Jana Gordon Reynolds.
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
Watertown, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
Bonnie Sue Petrie, 77, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Petrie, age 77 of Heuvelton NY will be held on Monday (November 21, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Lake Cemetery (Brasie Corners). Calling hours...
George J. Csizmar, 96, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days. George was born at the family home in Glenfield on December 13, 1925 the son of the late...
Did we just live through history?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, Watertown has picked up 61 inches of snow as of 8:12 A.M. Sunday. If this snowfall report stands, once verified by the Climate Center, this could go down as the largest snowfall in the City of Watertown in a 2-day time period. The pervious 2-day snowfall record was 46.3 inches ending on December 10, 1995.
Burial Reschedule: John C. “Jack” Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The burial for John C. “Jack” Webert, scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, November 19th, has been delayed as a result of the weather. An updated service schedule will be published once finalized. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Dannatburg: Remembering a lost community
WATSON, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County there are 26 towns and villages. But once upon a time, there were others. Like Dannatburg, which was just outside Watson. “If you were to go to Dannatburg today, you’d find there’s almost nothing there,” Lewis County Historical Society president Jonathan Miller said. “It’s what we call one of the lost communities of Lewis County.”
Digging out in the twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY)- Snow totals were around 4 feet for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. For many North Country residents, this weekend has been far from restful. “I’m ready for summer to come back,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, Town of Champion resident. Pistolese-Shaw is just one...
What’s it like out there? Check it out!
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling heavily in parts of the north country. In others, not so much. Watch the video for the contrast. Reporter Emily Griffin sent us video of what it looked like around 6:30 a.m. in Philadelphia. Snow was accumulating quickly. By contrast, also in...
Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday. Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday. However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight. Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation...
Watertown’s Mayor Smith apologizes to residents: “We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours.”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor apologizing. Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are clear, the city has been having a hard time keeping side roads clean, but crews are getting to them.
Watertown building opens as temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary place for the homeless to stay has opened in Watertown. It comes a day after tarps were put up to shield homeless people living in tents at Butler Pavilion from the snowstorm. A building on Main Avenue, owned by developer PJ Simao, was...
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
Saturday Update: 57″ of snow and counting...Send us pictures!
Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Lake Effect Snow to last into Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow that is in Northern Jefferson County and into St Lawrence County will start to shift south overnight. As the band of snow shifts south it will gain strength as snowfall rates will reach up to 3 inches an hour tonight. By 8 AM or 9 AM tomorrow the lake effect should have shifted south and be focused on Oswego County and Southern Lewis County. Some locations in Jefferson county could see another foot of snow overnight.
