Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.
wwnytv.com
Thomas C. Flanagan, 83, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Flanagan, age 83 of Richville NY, passed away on Saturday (November 19, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Surviving are two sons Thomas and...
wwnytv.com
Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Brantingham
BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia R. Bush, 67, of Lily Pond Road, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Edward; a son and his spouse, Ryan and Danelle Bush of Brantingham; a daughter and her partner, Lisa Bush and Sissy Steins of Fernandina Beach, FL; her mother, Margaret Levesque of Lowville; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Daniel and Sharon Levesque of Salem, VA; Gary Levesque of Brantingham; Bernadette Levesque of Lyons Falls; five grandchildren, Zoe (Andrew); Hunter; Phoenix; Madison; and Corey; and one great-grandchild, Blakelee Rose; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Levesque; and a brother, Ricky Levesque.
wwnytv.com
Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service with military honors for Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Whittaker Road, Carthage, has been rescheduled due to the weather for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Church. Janelle died on November 12,2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
wwnytv.com
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
Watertown, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
wwnytv.com
Services Rescheduled: Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Funeral Services for Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, are cancelled for today and will be rescheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
wwnytv.com
Burial Reschedule: John C. “Jack” Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The burial for John C. “Jack” Webert, scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, November 19th, has been delayed as a result of the weather. An updated service schedule will be published once finalized. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
George J. Csizmar, 96, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days. George was born at the family home in Glenfield on December 13, 1925 the son of the late...
wwnytv.com
Saturday: 57″ of snow for Watertown, more elsewhere, more coming
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
wwnytv.com
Watertown building opens as temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary place for the homeless to stay has opened in Watertown. It comes a day after tarps were put up to shield homeless people living in tents at Butler Pavilion from the snowstorm. A building on Main Avenue, owned by developer PJ Simao, was...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday. Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday. However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.
wwnytv.com
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight. Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation...
wwnytv.com
Digging out in the twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY)- Snow totals were around 4 feet for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage. For many North Country residents, this weekend has been far from restful. “I’m ready for summer to come back,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, Town of Champion resident. Pistolese-Shaw is just one...
wwnytv.com
Lake Effect Snow to last into Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow that is in Northern Jefferson County and into St Lawrence County will start to shift south overnight. As the band of snow shifts south it will gain strength as snowfall rates will reach up to 3 inches an hour tonight. By 8 AM or 9 AM tomorrow the lake effect should have shifted south and be focused on Oswego County and Southern Lewis County. Some locations in Jefferson county could see another foot of snow overnight.
wwnytv.com
Dannatburg: Remembering a lost community
WATSON, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County there are 26 towns and villages. But once upon a time, there were others. Like Dannatburg, which was just outside Watson. “If you were to go to Dannatburg today, you’d find there’s almost nothing there,” Lewis County Historical Society president Jonathan Miller said. “It’s what we call one of the lost communities of Lewis County.”
wwnytv.com
Local dairy farm to host virtual tour
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of virtual tours next week designed to give students a close look at farming. Mark Murray from Murcrest Farms says the tours are put on by the American Dairy Association. Watch the video above for his interview and to see the 2-day-old calf he brought with him.
wwnytv.com
Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown prepared for lake effect snow, New York state sent in help. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and the governor said New York would send in extra snowplows for the city. Those plows were going to take care of...
wwnytv.com
Car bursts into flames after reportedly hitting snow bank
NEAR CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - A car reportedly hit a snow bank and burst into flames during Friday’s storm. It happened along State Route 11 near Calcium, north of Watertown. The person who submitted the photo said everyone got out safely.
wwnytv.com
Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday. State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.
Comments / 0