ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hokiesports.com

Notable Numbers: Virginia Tech at Liberty

Picking up its first road win of the season, Virginia Tech football defeated Liberty 23-22 Saturday at Williams Stadium, and did so with plenty of noteworthy stats. For a deeper look at the numbers, view below. Stats with Salas. Finishing Strong. TyJuan Garbutt had himself a day, totaling six tackles,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies to play for Charleston Classic championship on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Virginia Tech will play for hardware Sunday afternoon, as the Hokies take on the College of Charleston at 3:30 p.m. for the Charleston Classic championship. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Sunday, Nov. 20 | 3:30 p.m. ET. TD Arena (Charleston, S.C.) at College of Charleston. Series: VT leads 1-0.
CHARLESTON, SC
Hokiesports.com

Highlights from the 2022 women's soccer season

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech women's soccer made great strides in the 2022 season and remained unbeaten after the first six non-conference matches. The Hokies went on to win three straight ACC games, including two against nationally ranked opponents earning them a berth into the NCAA Tournament. Tech started the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Tune In: Virginia Tech at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On the road for the second straight week, Virginia Tech football plays at Liberty on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN+ at Williams Stadium. Find out how you can watch, listen to and follow along with the action as it happens:. Streaming: Catch the game online...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy