Hays, KS

🤼‍♂️ FHSU's Henry earns another MIAA weekly honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the second week in a row Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry has been named the MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. The El Paso, Texas native shared this week's award with Conner Johnston of Central Missouri. Henry, the 11th-ranked wrestler...
HAYS, KS
🏈 Bah, Salmans lead the way in Hays High WAC accolades

To the victor goes the spoils. It does, however, seem appropriate for the 2022 Hays High Indians football team. Head Coach Tony Crough guided his latest edition to a school record 10 wins, sweeping the four opponents in the Western Athletic Conference to win the title outright, and then saw his top offensive player – Malik Bah – and defensive player – Bryce Salmans – capture WAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
HAYS, KS
300+ high school students visit Barton for Jack Kilby Day

Over 300 high school students visited Barton Community College Monday, Nov. 21, to participate in the 18th annual Jack Kilby STEM Day, which featured over two dozen presentations and hands-on workshops covering a variety of topics from crime scene investigation to animal behavior science. For more information on JKSD visit...
GREAT BEND, KS
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned

When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
LARNED, KS
FHSU financial planning team fares well at national competition

For the second year in a row, Fort Hays State University’s financial planning team placed third overall in the national Financial Planning Challenge Competition. The team, comprised of finance majors, Ethan Lang, senior, Hays; Danielle Riemann, senior, Beloit; and Kaden Wren, junior, Scott City; competed in a three-phase competition. FHSU’s team placed first in phase 1, a written competition. Phase 2 involved an oral presentation, and phase 3, was a game-show-style financial planning knowledge contest.
HAYS, KS
6th Street temporary closure Tuesday in Hays

Begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22nd, 6th Street in Hays will temporarily be closed between Milner and Riley for waterline work. Sixth Street will be reopened to traffic before the end of the day. Contact the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350 or J Corp at 785-628-8101 with...
HAYS, KS
WaKeeney judge appointed to statewide education board

TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed Judge Richard Flax and reappointed Judge Jennifer Jones to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee. Flax is municipal judge for the city of WaKeeney. Jones is municipal judge for the city of Wichita. Both will serve through June 30, 2025. The committee recommends...
WAKEENEY, KS
City commission meets tonight ahead of holiday; will award bid for 3rd fire station

The Hays city commission will meet Tuesday rather than Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. The agenda, seen below, includes a $5.4 million bid award to Paul Wertenberger, Hays, for construction of a third fire station in the northwest part of the city. It will be paid for with proceeds from the city's portion of the Ellis County sales tax.
HAYS, KS
Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain

The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
ELLINWOOD, KS
KDHE: 27 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained in the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map below). Several other northwest...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays, KS
