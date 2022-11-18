IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick averaged 16.0 points and shot 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range, and has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel that covers the conference. This is the first weekly honor for Dick and a KU player in 2022-23. A native of Wichita, Kansas, Dick scored 14 points in the win versus No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. Dick scored seven points in the final 2:22 as KU closed the game on a 15-5 run to secure the 69-64 victory in Indianapolis. In KU’s 82-76 win against Southern Utah on Friday night, Dick scored 18 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range. He tied a pair of season-highs with six rebounds and three assists against Southern Utah.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO