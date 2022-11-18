Read full article on original website
🏀 Kansas St. subdues Rhode Island early in win
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Naeqwan Tomlin scored 15 points, Keyontae Johnson scored 14 points and Kansas State beat Rhode Island 77-57 in a Cayman Islands Classic contest on Monday night. The Wildcats (4-0) built a 14-2 lead and were never threatened. Jalen Carey's jump shot with 12:44...
🏀 No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
🏈 K-State’s Mott earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off a banner day in Kansas State’s 48-31 win at West Virginia, junior defensive end Brendan Mott has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is Mott’s first-career Big 12 weekly honor and the 10th...
🏀 KU's Gradey Dick named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick averaged 16.0 points and shot 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range, and has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel that covers the conference. This is the first weekly honor for Dick and a KU player in 2022-23. A native of Wichita, Kansas, Dick scored 14 points in the win versus No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. Dick scored seven points in the final 2:22 as KU closed the game on a 15-5 run to secure the 69-64 victory in Indianapolis. In KU’s 82-76 win against Southern Utah on Friday night, Dick scored 18 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range. He tied a pair of season-highs with six rebounds and three assists against Southern Utah.
🏈 K-State's Vaughn named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior Deuce Vaughn is one of 10 running backs in the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday. It is the second-straight year that Vaughn is a semifinalist for the nation's premier...
🏈 Chiefs could have Smith-Schuster back from injury for Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams after he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster...
🏈 Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
Kansas singer advances to Top 10 on 'The Voice'
JUNCTION CITY — Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced to the Top 10 in the competition on "The Voice" on NBC. Monday evening, he sang Tasha Cobb's "Break Every Chain" during the live round. The competition continues through mid-December.
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
🎥 🦃 Kansas sheriff 'pardons' turkey, won't prosecute
The errant bird made its way into a Douglas County, Kansas, home earlier this month. Video courtesy the Douglas County Sheriff's Office:
Witness IDs Kansas City man as suspect in woman's death
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicolett Marshall in an Independence, Missouri apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession...
Bird flu having an impact on the cost of your holiday meals
MANHATTAN, Kan – Inflation has increased 13% in the last year, so it is no shock to shoppers that groceries have become more expensive. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said that the outbreak of avian influenza in the U.S. also is partly responsible for increased holiday food costs.
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
Police accuse two of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KC woman admits using COVID relief money for personal use
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the United State's Attorney. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, waived her...
