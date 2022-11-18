ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozona, TX

bankersdigest.com

American Bank Names Bexley Vice Chairman in San Antonio

Bexley brings more than 40 years of banking experience, most recently serving as chairman and chief executive officer of TexStar National Bank, which has several locations in the San Antonio area. TexStar was recently acquired by American Bank. “Having the opportunity to become part of American Bank and join an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Under Way in Texas

The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reform Austin

US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas

The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
LULING, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

It’s Not Red v. Blue for Young Comal Republicans, Democrats

Bently Paiz, far right, at a Sept. 27 campaign fundraiser with former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis, left, and Claudia Zapata, who lost the race for Texas 21 House District in November. Bently Paiz, a 17-year-old New Braunfels high school graduate, will announce plans to take on incumbent Jason Hurta and...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels

The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
The Highlander

Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay

Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay Phil Reynolds Staff Writer Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The view from Thanksgiving Mountain in Horseshoe Bay shows some of the dwellings, including permanent housing as well as short-term rentals, located on Lake LBJ. The city council is hearing about permanent residents' concerns regarding short term rentals. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show

SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

