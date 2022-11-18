Read full article on original website
bankersdigest.com
American Bank Names Bexley Vice Chairman in San Antonio
Bexley brings more than 40 years of banking experience, most recently serving as chairman and chief executive officer of TexStar National Bank, which has several locations in the San Antonio area. TexStar was recently acquired by American Bank. “Having the opportunity to become part of American Bank and join an...
dallasexpress.com
Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Under Way in Texas
The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000
The salary needed to afford a median-priced house in San Antonio jumped 49.4% from 2021, according to Redfin.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas
The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
Everything that will be closed in New Braunfels for Thanksgiving
Don't put out your trash cans on Thanksgiving Day.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
mycanyonlake.com
It’s Not Red v. Blue for Young Comal Republicans, Democrats
Bently Paiz, far right, at a Sept. 27 campaign fundraiser with former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis, left, and Claudia Zapata, who lost the race for Texas 21 House District in November. Bently Paiz, a 17-year-old New Braunfels high school graduate, will announce plans to take on incumbent Jason Hurta and...
Mighty Oak BBQ expands its business in New Braunfels
The business has expanded to offer more seating at its New Braunfels location. (Courtesy Mighty Oak BBQ) The food truck Mighty Oak BBQ has now expanded to operate in the former location of Las Micheladas Haus, 1102 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, where it previously only operated out of its food truck adjacent to the business. Indoor seating is expected to be ready by Dec. 1. The barbecue establishment began in Lockhart and has served barbecue out of its truck for several years before making the New Braunfels location it's home. 210-909-0034. www.mightyoaksbbqtogo.com.
Historic hospital building cleared, condemned after massive earthquake
The building is over 100 years.
Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay
Short-term rental fight brews in Horseshoe Bay Phil Reynolds Staff Writer Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The view from Thanksgiving Mountain in Horseshoe Bay shows some of the dwellings, including permanent housing as well as short-term rentals, located on Lake LBJ. The city council is hearing about permanent residents' concerns regarding short term rentals. ...
Operatives who allegedly lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard met with Texas authorities before the flights, texts show
SAN ANTONIO — Operatives working for Florida's government toured the border with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) personnel in August, newly released texts show. The operatives, including the mysterious Perla Huerta, likely used information they learned from Texas officials to recruit refugees...
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
Eater
San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel
Six-time James Beard Award finalist Steve McHugh, of lauded San Antonio restaurant Cured, is opening his first Austin restaurant in a new hotel downtown. The restaurant, Luminaire, along with a rooftop bar Las Bis, will be found at 721 Congress Avenue within the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin. Both will open on Wednesday, February 1.
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
