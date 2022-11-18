ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Close Out Tennessee Invite with Five Wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Senior Kate Douglass improved her own American record in the 200-yard breaststroke to lead five wins for the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams on the final night at the Tennessee Invitational. UVA’s women finished 3-0 on the weekend with wins over...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Improves to 5-0 with Double-Digit Win at American

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (5-0, 1-0 ACC) closed out the week with a 74-60 victory at American (0-3, 0-0 Patriot) on Sunday (Nov. 20) at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. After holding a single-digit lead most of the game, the Cavaliers opened the fourth...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Emotions Overflow as UVA Community Honors Slain Students

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amid the tears and grief, there was also joy and laughter Saturday as thousands of members of the University of Virginia family gathered at John Paul Jones Arena to celebrate the lives of three beloved students. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Men and Women Set to Compete at NCAA Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 19) as both teams have qualified for the first time since the 2015 season. The women’s 6k will begin at 9:20 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k at 10:10 at the Griner Family Cross Country Course.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Hoos Playing for More Than Themselves in NCAAs

The NCAA women’s soccer tournament’s second round found the Virginia Cavaliers in State College, Pa., where they defeated Xavier 3-1 on Friday afternoon. The victory sends UVA to the round of 16 for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons, but it was a bittersweet occasion for players and coaches, whose hearts were back in Charlottesville, some 300 miles away.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Hoos Return to Court with Heavy Hearts

CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Sunday gave way to Monday, additional details continued to emerge about the shooting that took the lives of three University of Virginia students and injured two others on Grounds. The news that football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry had been killed after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

MEMORIAL SERVICE AND REFLECTION

MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 3:30 P.M. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy