Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Suns GM James Jones says Chris Paul is 'trending in right direction'

Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet were full participants in practice on Wednesday after missing the last seven and six games, respectively. General manager James Jones jumped on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday and gave updates on their progress. He said they are both “trending in the right direction” and hopes they could return during Phoenix’s home stand.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

City council votes to go forward with Phoenix Rising FC's stadium plans near Sky Harbor

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously 8-0 to move forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s new proposed stadium plans near Sky Harbor airport. The proposal calls for the team to lease 435,600 square feet (around 10 acres) of Sky Harbor land to construct a temporary soccer stadium and associated facilities potentially including concession stands, a portable sportsbook and practice facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
