ASU coach Bobby Hurley: ‘I don’t think our team was fool’s gold’
Though they entered the game Thursday as 7.5-point underdogs against the 20th-ranked Michigan Wolverines, the Arizona State Sun Devils dominated their way to a 25-point victory. The combination of dogged defense and lights-out shooting propelled head coach Bobby Hurley’s team to an early double-digit lead. The Wolverines couldn’t mount a...
Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 14, ASU garners votes in latest AP Top 25 poll
The latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll was released on Monday and had the Arizona Wildcats remain at the No. 14 spot. Arizona’s lone game last week was a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech at McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats tip off against Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Report: Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham has spoken to ASU about head-coaching job
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has discussed the Arizona State head-coaching opening with Sun Devils “power-brokers,” according to SunDevilSource.com. ASU fired head coach Herm Edwards in mid-September and filled his post with interim Shaun Aguano. Dillingham, 32, would presumably be on a short list of top candidates...
Suns GM James Jones says Chris Paul is ‘trending in right direction’
Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Landry Shamet were full participants in practice on Wednesday after missing the last seven and six games, respectively. General manager James Jones jumped on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday and gave updates on their progress. He said they are both “trending in the right direction” and hopes they could return during Phoenix’s home stand.
Sean Kugler situation yet another distraction for Arizona Cardinals in 2022
TEMPE — The defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football wasn’t the only loss the team walked out of Mexico City with in Week 11. Another, however, had nothing to do with football. Reportedly groping a woman the Sunday before the 38-10...
Suns’ Damion Lee ‘blazing own path’ out of brother-in-law Steph Curry’s shadow
One of Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones’ best offseason moves was the acquisition of Damion Lee. Lee played four seasons with the Golden State Warriors and his brother-in-law Steph Curry before making his way to Phoenix. The wing averaged 8.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists...
Rapid reactions: Things go south in Mexico City as Cardinals fall to 49ers
The victims of a physical San Francisco 49ers run attack, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-7 on a Monday Night Football visit to Mexico City. Arizona Sports hosts, editors and reporters react to a brutal defeat that nearly has put the Cardinals’ postseason hopes to bed in Week 11.
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report
It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton continues to impress when given opportunities
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton played more snaps last week than at any point in the last calendar year with Byron Murphy Jr. sidelined with a back injury. Hamilton rewarded the Cardinals for trusting him with an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a career-high 12 tackles.
City council votes to go forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s stadium plans near Sky Harbor
The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously 8-0 to move forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s new proposed stadium plans near Sky Harbor airport. The proposal calls for the team to lease 435,600 square feet (around 10 acres) of Sky Harbor land to construct a temporary soccer stadium and associated facilities potentially including concession stands, a portable sportsbook and practice facilities.
