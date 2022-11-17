ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
CHILTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/21. Fire engulfed a more than century-old home in the Town of Seymour Sunday. At about 8:24 p.m., Seymour City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a home filling with smoke on Pearl Street. Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire. The family...
SEYMOUR, WI
Door County Pulse

Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic

With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals

The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. “Police are searching for suspects involved, described as black male teens or young adults,” police say. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WEYAUWEGA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted in Omro double murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide. On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse). Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a...
OMRO, WI

