Fox11online.com
"I'm thankful." Shiocton woman gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- When husband was dealing with health problems, Terri French says watching Good Day Wisconsin and the Monday Morning Makeovers gave her "a little ray of sunshine on some of the worst days of my life." The Shiocton woman, who wanted to say thank you to Josif Wittnik for those bright moments, is now getting a makeover from him. Josif, and his team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Terri a brand new look. She also received a "fashion makeover" from Josif and his friends at Lillians.
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
wearegreenbay.com
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Hitting all the right notesSkogen’s Epic Center brings magic of music to Green Bay
Mark Skogen walked into the Epic Event Center on a cold Friday afternoon with his phone in his hand. His gray hair is cropped close on the sides, longer on top and combed back. If it weren’t for the Epic Event Center logo on his black down jacket, Skogen could...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
UPMATTERS
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from U.P. used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/21. Fire engulfed a more than century-old home in the Town of Seymour Sunday. At about 8:24 p.m., Seymour City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a home filling with smoke on Pearl Street. Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire. The family...
94.3 Jack FM
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for role in fatal overdose, stealing Green Bay middle school electronics
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals
The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. “Police are searching for suspects involved, described as black male teens or young adults,” police say. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a...
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Omro double murder
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide. On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse). Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a...
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
