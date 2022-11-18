ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

The Perfect Christmas Gift For All Minnesota Vikings Fans

If you've got a family that loves the Minnesota Vikings, I found the perfect Christmas gift for you!. Check Out the Perfect Christmas Gift For a True Minnesota Vikings Fan. I've got a few football fanatics in my house and right now, they are all talking about their fantasy football teams and who is going to win this week. Pretty sure there is some smack talk happening too. While they are seeing who is on their injured list, I'm finding the best gifts ever for Christmas morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

You Won’t Believe How Someone Trolled The Minnesota Vikings On Sunday

Before the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday (11/20/22), Somebody trolled the Vikes with a #skolsalute. The highly anticipated NFC matchup had the 8-1 Vikings hosting the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys at US Bank Stadium. The Vikes were looking to improve their win streak while Dallas was trying to overcome their heartbreaking overtime defeat from the Green Bay Packers last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
RED WING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]

There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy