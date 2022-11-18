Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport
BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
Soon Could Be an Elevated & Unique Café One Hour from Owatonna
Just this week it was announced that a proposed café in Burnsville is looking to share with those interested in tabletop board gaming, and trading cards with a new Twin Cities spot for people to gather. I was seeking through some articles on Bring Me The News when I...
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Tyler Hubbard to Perform Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Minneapolis
Tyler Hubbard is headed up to Minneapolis for Thanksgiving. The solo singer, formerly one half of superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, is booked to play the halftime show at the Patriots vs. Vikings game at the city's U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday (Nov. 24). The Thanksgiving Day game airs live...
5 Foot 9 Singer To Perform At Halftime Of Vikings Game Thursday Night
Get ready Minnesota, Tyler Hubbard is coming back! Hubbard was announced today as the Thanksgiving NBC Halftime performer when the Vikings and New England Patriots square off Thursday night. Hubbard, who just wrapped up touring with Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on Keith's most recent tour, Speed of Now World...
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
The Perfect Christmas Gift For All Minnesota Vikings Fans
If you've got a family that loves the Minnesota Vikings, I found the perfect Christmas gift for you!. Check Out the Perfect Christmas Gift For a True Minnesota Vikings Fan. I've got a few football fanatics in my house and right now, they are all talking about their fantasy football teams and who is going to win this week. Pretty sure there is some smack talk happening too. While they are seeing who is on their injured list, I'm finding the best gifts ever for Christmas morning.
Minnesota Vikings Star Spotted At The Timberwolves Game
The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Miami Heat last night at the Target Center, and one star from the Vikings was in attendance. I absolutely love seeing fellow Minnesotans and other sports stars supporting each other. The Wolves took on their old teammate Jimmy Butler and the Heat on November 23rd, 2022.
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
You Won’t Believe How Someone Trolled The Minnesota Vikings On Sunday
Before the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday (11/20/22), Somebody trolled the Vikes with a #skolsalute. The highly anticipated NFC matchup had the 8-1 Vikings hosting the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys at US Bank Stadium. The Vikes were looking to improve their win streak while Dallas was trying to overcome their heartbreaking overtime defeat from the Green Bay Packers last week.
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]
There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
