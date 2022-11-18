ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Our Saviors Vikings grab lead in Beloit Church Dartball

By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

BELOIT—Our Saviors Vikings have finally broke up the logjam at the top of the Beloit Church Dartball circuit and are in first place with a 13-2 record.

The R.O.L. Lightning occupy second with an 11-4 mark and the St. John Jets are right behind them at 10-5.

The entire standings:

Our Saviors Vikings 13-2, R.O.L Lightning 11-4, St. John Jets 10-5, Good Shepherd Chiefs 9-6, Trinity Eagles 9-6, Our Saviors Trolls 7-8, Sun Valley heat 5-10, Faith flyers 4-11, Christ Lutheran Penguins 4-11, Messiah Thunder 3-12.

Nov. 15 results: Messiah Thunder 0-1-2 at Good Shepherd Chiefs 5-2-5; Faith Flyers 4-3-5 at Trinity Eagles 1-4-0; Sun Valley Heat 2-3-2at Our Saviors Trolls 3-2-3; Our Saviors Vikings 9-13-1 at St. John Jets

4-3-0; Christ Lutheran Penguins 1-3-0 at R.O.L Lightning 3-5-1.-12-inning tie-breaker rule applied.

Home runs: J. Stevenson (Sun Valley Heat); D.L. Fogderud (Sun Valley Heat); D. Metter (Clinton Penguins); V. Heinrich (Messiah Thunder).

