Our Saviors Vikings grab lead in Beloit Church Dartball

BELOIT—Our Saviors Vikings have finally broke up the logjam at the top of the Beloit Church Dartball circuit and are in first place with a 13-2 record.

The R.O.L. Lightning occupy second with an 11-4 mark and the St. John Jets are right behind them at 10-5.

The entire standings:

Our Saviors Vikings 13-2, R.O.L Lightning 11-4, St. John Jets 10-5, Good Shepherd Chiefs 9-6, Trinity Eagles 9-6, Our Saviors Trolls 7-8, Sun Valley heat 5-10, Faith flyers 4-11, Christ Lutheran Penguins 4-11, Messiah Thunder 3-12.

Nov. 15 results: Messiah Thunder 0-1-2 at Good Shepherd Chiefs 5-2-5; Faith Flyers 4-3-5 at Trinity Eagles 1-4-0; Sun Valley Heat 2-3-2at Our Saviors Trolls 3-2-3; Our Saviors Vikings 9-13-1 at St. John Jets

4-3-0; Christ Lutheran Penguins 1-3-0 at R.O.L Lightning 3-5-1.-12-inning tie-breaker rule applied.

Home runs: J. Stevenson (Sun Valley Heat); D.L. Fogderud (Sun Valley Heat); D. Metter (Clinton Penguins); V. Heinrich (Messiah Thunder).