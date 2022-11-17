COLLEGE UPDATE: Rock Valley College hoops has strong local connection

ROCKFORD—Rock Valley College women’s basketball possesses a strong local connection this season with players from Beloit Memorial, Hononegah and Clinton bolstering the roster.

Bre’Nazjah, a 6-foot-3 senior (BMHS) as well as 5-9 point guard Carly LaMay (Hononegah) and 5-5 guard Elli Teubert (Clinton) have helped the Golden Eagles not only start the season 5-0, but break the 100-point plateau three times. In fact, they’re averaging 103.2 for the young season.

Rock Valley’s most recent win was a 90-69 rout of previously unbeaten Waubonsie Community College in Rockford. For the season, Teubert is shooting over 60 percent from the field and averaging 10.4 points. Davis is averaging nearly a double-double at 8.8 rebounds and 8.2 points and point guard LaMay is at 6.4 points and 3.8 assists.

Up next for RVC is a jaunt to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the Kirkwood Classic. The Golden Eagles will play Southeastern Iowa on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and take on No. 1-ranked Kirkwood on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The RVC men’s team (2-3) also has two Beloit athletes on its roster: 6-8 freshman Carlos Harris (BMHS) and 6-foot transfer Jordan Majeed (Turner).

• QUICK HITTERS: Nick Piersen, a 6-4 junior forward (Hononegah), scored 14 points in UW-Whitewater’s 95-90 season-opening win over Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. …Former Rock County Fury standout Olivia Cronin found herself in goal for the first time for Grand Canyon University (Ariz.) and delivered 15 saves in a 7-1 win over Denver. In a rematch, she had 27 saves in a 7-3 win. …Western Illinois University pitchers have been working on their velocity in the off-season. They had nine pitchers throw 90 mph or better recently, including left-handed freshman Jackson Burk (Beloit Turner). …Riley Jensen (BMHS) transferred from UW-Stout and is playing for the UNLV hockey program in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.