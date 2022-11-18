Read full article on original website
Oak Grove dispatcher graduates Public Safety Dispatch Academy
A dispatcher from the Oak Grove Police Department is among 21 dispatchers from across the state who graduated from the Kentucky Public Safety Dispatch Academy. A.J. Lewis will be dispatching officers from the Oak Grove Police Department following 164 hours of training on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Major...
Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community
WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
Updated: Injury accident knocks out power in southern Todd County
A vehicle versus utility pole accident early Sunday morning on Penchem Road in Todd County injured the driver and knocked out power to hundreds for several hours. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann investigated and determined 22-year old Michael Kushner of Elkton went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pole, causing it to come down.
Residents displaced by Coleman Street fire
A house fire Sunday afternoon on Coleman Street displaced the residents. It’s believed the fire began when a heater malfunctioned inside the home in the 1400 block of Coleman, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says it was contained to the crawl space and there was no structural damage.
Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire
Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
Jo Ann Pardue
(76, Hopkinsville) A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge.
Local woman hurt in rear end collision
A rear-end collision Saturday morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Charity Jordan of Hopkinsville was slowing down as a car in front of her was turning into Waffle House and she was rear-ended by a pickup operated by 17-year old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
Clarksville police identify pedestrian killed in accident
Clarksville have identified the man killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Friday night on Providence Boulevard. A news release says 55-year old James Nickell of Clarksville was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. near D Street. Nickell was taken to Tennova Health Hospital, where he died from...
Caldwell Co. man killed in Lyon Co. crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County Thursday night that killed a Caldwell County man. According to a news release, it happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the 2900 block of KY-293 in Lyon County when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. Duff was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.
Man injured, dogs missing after Greenville house fire
A man was injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Greenville. The Greenville Fire Department says crews were called to a single-story pole barn style residence in the 4500 block of KY-1163 just before 2:30 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the structure. A man was located outside...
Several guns stolen in burglary
Hopkinsville police are investigating after several guns were stolen during a burglary at an apartment on Cox Mill Road. An unknown suspect made forced entry into a residence at the Canterbury Apartments sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning and took four guns and a sight with a combined value of about $1,800, according to the incident report.
Madisonville man arrested on drug trafficking charges
An investigation of several drug overdoses in Hopkins County has led to the arrest of a man on drug trafficking charges. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit investigated multiple overdoses involving Fentanyl, including multiple deaths. Beginning this year, the unit has been investigating an alleged large scale...
