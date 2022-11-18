ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Brayon Freeman scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead the Rhode Island Rams over the Illinois State Redbirds 57-44 on Wednesday. The Rams improved to 2-4 with the victory and the Redbirds fell to 2-5.
NORMAL, IL
abc17news.com

NYPD: No known threats to Macy’s parade, but tight security

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is planning tight security around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S. Police said Wednesday that there’s no known, credible threat to the famed event itself. But New York Police Department counterterrorism Chief Martine Materasso says police will deploy additional resources to make sure the festivities are safe. Security measures include heavy weapons teams, explosives detection dogs, a bomb squad, radiological and chemical sensors, drone detection, blocker vehicles and additional cameras on the route.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy