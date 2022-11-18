Read full article on original website
lite987whop.com
Residents displaced by Coleman Street fire
A house fire Sunday afternoon on Coleman Street displaced the residents. It’s believed the fire began when a heater malfunctioned inside the home in the 1400 block of Coleman, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says it was contained to the crawl space and there was no structural damage.
lite987whop.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
lite987whop.com
Greenville home damaged by Sunday morning fire
Fire caused heavy damage to a home Sunday morning in Greenville. No injuries were reported in the blaze that damaged a home in the 200 block of College Street, with Greenville firefighters receiving mutual aid from three other area stations. Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof of the...
lite987whop.com
Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community
WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
lite987whop.com
Jo Ann Pardue
(76, Hopkinsville) A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge.
lite987whop.com
Updated: Injury accident knocks out power in southern Todd County
A vehicle versus utility pole accident early Sunday morning on Penchem Road in Todd County injured the driver and knocked out power to hundreds for several hours. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann investigated and determined 22-year old Michael Kushner of Elkton went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the pole, causing it to come down.
lite987whop.com
Oak Grove dispatcher graduates Public Safety Dispatch Academy
A dispatcher from the Oak Grove Police Department is among 21 dispatchers from across the state who graduated from the Kentucky Public Safety Dispatch Academy. A.J. Lewis will be dispatching officers from the Oak Grove Police Department following 164 hours of training on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. Major...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville Art Guild hosting pop-up gallery and gift events
The Hopkinsville Art Guild is putting on the first of their pop-up art gallery and gift events this weekend, and it will return the weekend after Thanksgiving. Anita Cummins appeared on WHOP recently and says they will be each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Woody Winfree Fire and Transportation Museum on East Ninth Street, which is under the old clock tower.
lite987whop.com
Pedestrian killed in Clarksville accident
A pedestrian was killed in an accident Friday night in Clarksville. It happened a few minutes after 5 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street and Clarksville police say the pedestrian was struck by a southbound motorist. The victim was transported to Tennova Health Hospital, where they died from their...
lite987whop.com
Man injured, dogs missing after Greenville house fire
A man was injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Greenville. The Greenville Fire Department says crews were called to a single-story pole barn style residence in the 4500 block of KY-1163 just before 2:30 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the structure. A man was located outside...
lite987whop.com
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
lite987whop.com
Local woman hurt in rear end collision
A rear-end collision Saturday morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Charity Jordan of Hopkinsville was slowing down as a car in front of her was turning into Waffle House and she was rear-ended by a pickup operated by 17-year old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
lite987whop.com
Caldwell Co. man killed in Lyon Co. crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County Thursday night that killed a Caldwell County man. According to a news release, it happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the 2900 block of KY-293 in Lyon County when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. Duff was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.
lite987whop.com
Several guns stolen in burglary
Hopkinsville police are investigating after several guns were stolen during a burglary at an apartment on Cox Mill Road. An unknown suspect made forced entry into a residence at the Canterbury Apartments sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning and took four guns and a sight with a combined value of about $1,800, according to the incident report.
lite987whop.com
Madisonville man arrested on drug trafficking charges
An investigation of several drug overdoses in Hopkins County has led to the arrest of a man on drug trafficking charges. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit investigated multiple overdoses involving Fentanyl, including multiple deaths. Beginning this year, the unit has been investigating an alleged large scale...
