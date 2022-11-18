The Hopkinsville Art Guild is putting on the first of their pop-up art gallery and gift events this weekend, and it will return the weekend after Thanksgiving. Anita Cummins appeared on WHOP recently and says they will be each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Woody Winfree Fire and Transportation Museum on East Ninth Street, which is under the old clock tower.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO