'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service...
Spokane council eyes limiting what DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub can charge
(The Center Square) - The Spokane City Council is eyeing a cap on the amount that DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub or other third-party delivery companies can charge restaurants for providing services. Councilors Zack Zappone and Lori Kinnear have proposed limiting the fee to 15% of the purchase price unless the...
Jury returns guilty verdict for Yasir Darraji, man charged with murder of ex-wife
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of his ex-wife in Jan. 2020. The trial began on Oct. 31, 2022. Darraji pled not guilty and testified on Wednesday, Nov. 16, claiming his innocence, and closing arguments finished on Thursday morning. On Friday, the jury was unable to reach a verdict after a day and a half of deliberation. However, they returned a guilty verdict after deliberations on Monday.
Eastern Washington hopes to replicate last season's success against Washington State at Spokane Arena Monday
Outside of the two programs, there was something a bit under-the-radar about the last time Eastern Washington and Washington State’s men’s basketball teams met on a court. The game was played in Pullman last year, two days after Thanksgiving, one day after the Apple Cup and just hours after the Eastern Washington football team had won an opening-round FCS playoff game at home. Even at halftime of the basketball game, WSU led EWU by 12, and it seemed the result was destined to be the same as the previous four matchups: a Cougars victory.
Dave Boling: Gonzaga-Kentucky was a historic affair not only for the arena, but Spokane as a whole
A historic event occurred Sunday afternoon in Spokane – and some people probably thought it was just a basketball game. Kentucky, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and the bluest-blood opponent ever to visit Spokane, absorbed an 88-72 stomping by No. 2 Gonzaga in front of 12,333 fans. Some will be tempted to call this gathering at Spokane Arena “rabid,” but there are serums to combat that sort of infection.
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona
The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
Yvonne Ejim scores late go-ahead to lift Gonzaga over No. 23 Tennessee for third place in Battle 4 Atlantis
As business trips go, this one will be hard to top. With an exhilarating 73-72 win over Tennessee on Monday, the Gonzaga women earned third place in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. They also earned some national respect. Two days after knocking off No. 6...
SPORTS BKC-KENTUCKY-TENN 10 LX
Former Zag, Wildcat forward Kyle Wiltjer big fan of Gonzaga-Kentucky series. Kyle Wiltjer has a national championship ring from his two seasons at Kentucky and a pair of AP All-America honors from his two seasons at Gonzaga. When Wiltjer heard the Zags and Wildcats scheduled a two-game series – later extended to six games over the next six seasons – he was thrilled to see a long-overdue clash of his two alma maters. The first installment takes place Sunday at the Spokane Arena.
Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim wins WCC weekly honor for second straight week
For the second straight week, Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim is the West Coast Conference Player of the Week. The junior from Calgary, Alberta, had another stellar week as the Zags played a trio of nail-biting games. In a 66-64 win at Wyoming, she scored a career-high 26 points while shooting...
Gonzaga women lose close game to Marquette in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals
The Gonzaga women could only handle so much adversity, and it caught up with them on Sunday. One day after earning the biggest wins in program history, the Zags ran out of steam in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. “We were prepared, but it wasn’t...
Eastern Washington ends season on a high note with 45-21 rout of Northern Colorado
Early in the third quarter of Eastern Washington’s football season finale Saturday, running back Tuna Altahir took a handoff and cut back, found the sideline, dashed the rest of the 51 yards from scrimmage and crossed the goal line. In doing so, he gave the Eagles something they hadn’t...
Key matchup: Tshiebwe-Timme battle is intriguing, but Kentucky backcourt also poses challenge for Gonzaga
The All-American big men may be the ones luring viewers to their television sets, but it’s conceivable the hero of Sunday’s Gonzaga-Kentucky game at the Arena will be someone not named Drew Timme or Oscar Tshiebwe. As the 2022-23 Bulldogs have learned through three games, there’s probably a...
Eastern Washington notebook: Athletic director Lynn Hickey backs coach Aaron Best through down year
Following Eastern Washington’s 45-21 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday in the teams’ season finale, EWU Athletic Director Lynn Hickey said that Eagles football coach Aaron Best will be back next season. “It’s been a tough year, and everybody knows that, and we haven’t reached expectations,” Hickey said....
Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer
Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2020 in Indianapolis.
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther, Nolan Hickman battle through injuries during win over Kentucky
A disappointing defeat for No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 11 Texas on Wednesday had the potential to be a lot more devastating considering both Nolan Hickman and Julian Strawther exited the Lone Star State with ankle injuries. Strawther’s was not made public until after the Bulldogs knocked off No. 4...
