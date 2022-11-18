Read full article on original website
Related
Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More Afghans will be struggling for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead, a top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said in an interview, as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. The religious group’s seizure of power in August 2021 sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty and hunger as foreign aid stopped almost overnight. “The economic hardship is there. It’s very serious and people will struggle for their lives,” Martin Schuepp, director of operations at the Red Cross, said in an interview late Sunday. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
Pacific Prime releases its Global Employee Benefits Trends Report 2022
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Global health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist Pacific Prime has released their Global Employee Benefits Trends Report 2022. Catering to business leaders, HR professionals, and employees alike, the report identifies the main trends shaping the global employee benefits landscape and offers practical tips to implement the trends in question. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221120005102/en/ The top 5 employee benefits trends at a glance in Pacific Prime’s latest report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for ‘worst winter of our lives’
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When the power is out, as it so often is, the high-rise apartment overlooking Ukraine’s war-torn capital feels like a deathtrap. No lights, no water, no way to cook food. And no elevator by which to escape from the 21st floor should a Russian missile strike. Even when electricity comes back, it’s never on for long.
Comments / 0