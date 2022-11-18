Evie Van Pelt joins Johnny Radio on Sports56; talks Lane Kiffin, the Auburn job, the loss to Bama, and game vs. Arkansas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therebelwalk.com
Monday Presser: Lane Kiffin, players queried about coaching rumors
OXFORD, Miss. – When it comes to answering the media’s questions concerning a possible new job destination, Lane Kiffin has learned from the past. In one case years ago, a former Ole Miss coach said he would only leave Oxford for another job in a pine box. In another example, a former NFL coach said he would not be the next coach in Tuscaloosa. Each of those coaches were less than truthful.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins Earns Fifth SEC Weekly Honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Quinshon Judkins continues to terrorize defenses across the Southeastern Conference, and the league office continues to take notice, selecting the Ole Miss football freshman phenom for his fifth weekly honor of the season on Monday. Once again named SEC Freshman of the Week, Judkins earned...
therebelwalk.com
Dominant Fourth Quarter Leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Past Dayton In Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas – (Release) Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 when Caitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.
Comments / 0