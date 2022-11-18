Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Peyton Williams comes up big in unexpected situation
South Carolina freshman safety Peyton Williams did so little this season that he didn’t even have a line in the school’s game notes. Having only played in one game, which came in mop up time against S.C. State earlier this season, Williams hardly had any action. He wasn’t even getting special teams snaps for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) this season, but second-year head coach Shane Beamer had a few defensive backs on standby in case of emergency.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
Kentucky football news: Mark Stoops reveals boxing legend gave Wildcats a talk before massive game vs. Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats failed to gather enough strength to pull off a massive upset Saturday in Lexington against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. But Kentucky football still looked competitive. Unlike most other Georgia opponents this season, the Wildcats kept in step with Kirby Smart’s team because of their stout defense. The Wildcats had their eyes on an upset victory against Georgia, which they truly believed they could do, especially after getting a talk from one of the greatest Cinderellas in all sports: no other than Buster Douglas, who famously defeated the former baddest man on the plant, Mike Tyson.
atozsports.com
South Carolina savagely trolls Tennessee Vols after win over UT
The South Carolina Gamecocks savagely trolled the Tennessee Vols after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia on Saturday night. South Carolina’s official Twitter account sent a tweet that replaced the sounds of Rocky Top with Sandstorm, the song that’s played before games at Williams-Brice Stadium. That wasn’t the...
atozsports.com
One thing is certain after Tennessee Vols’ tough loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols‘ playoff hopes are officially dead after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. For most of the week, the talk around Tennessee centered on whether or not the Vols deserve to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings over TCU.
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
live5news.com
Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 13
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 5-A 3rd round. Ft. Dorchester 39, Carolina Forest 21 - The Patriots improve to 10-3 and will host Summerville for the 5-A lower state title next Friday. Summerville 7, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave move to 11-2 and advance to the Lower State finals and...
WKYT 27
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
WLTX.com
The Final Kill: How 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty in South Carolina
"Pee Wee" Gaskins was 58-years-old when he was electrocuted in downtown Columbia, where Canalside now stands in the Congaree Vista. Here's why.
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
fox56news.com
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
WLTX.com
South Carolina lawmakers studying ways to lower electric prices for ratepayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As electric costs skyrocket, state lawmakers are studying ways to drive rates down, by possibly changing the way South Carolina buys and generates electricity. Kierra Rembert who lives in Columbia said her power bills are higher than ever. "They're about $300 a month," she said. And...
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
abccolumbia.com
Passenger dies after vehicle hits telephone pole & overturns in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a telephone pole in Lexington Thursday night. Highway Patrol says it happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. at Old Cherokee Road near Wise Ferry Road. According to investigators, the driver of a 1998 GMC Pickup truck went...
wach.com
One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
WKYT 27
Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student. In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.
