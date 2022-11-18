The Kentucky Wildcats failed to gather enough strength to pull off a massive upset Saturday in Lexington against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. But Kentucky football still looked competitive. Unlike most other Georgia opponents this season, the Wildcats kept in step with Kirby Smart’s team because of their stout defense. The Wildcats had their eyes on an upset victory against Georgia, which they truly believed they could do, especially after getting a talk from one of the greatest Cinderellas in all sports: no other than Buster Douglas, who famously defeated the former baddest man on the plant, Mike Tyson.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO