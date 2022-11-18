ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Peyton Williams comes up big in unexpected situation

South Carolina freshman safety Peyton Williams did so little this season that he didn’t even have a line in the school’s game notes. Having only played in one game, which came in mop up time against S.C. State earlier this season, Williams hardly had any action. He wasn’t even getting special teams snaps for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) this season, but second-year head coach Shane Beamer had a few defensive backs on standby in case of emergency.
COLUMBIA, SC
ClutchPoints

Kentucky football news: Mark Stoops reveals boxing legend gave Wildcats a talk before massive game vs. Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats failed to gather enough strength to pull off a massive upset Saturday in Lexington against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. But Kentucky football still looked competitive. Unlike most other Georgia opponents this season, the Wildcats kept in step with Kirby Smart’s team because of their stout defense. The Wildcats had their eyes on an upset victory against Georgia, which they truly believed they could do, especially after getting a talk from one of the greatest Cinderellas in all sports: no other than Buster Douglas, who famously defeated the former baddest man on the plant, Mike Tyson.
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

South Carolina savagely trolls Tennessee Vols after win over UT

The South Carolina Gamecocks savagely trolled the Tennessee Vols after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia on Saturday night. South Carolina’s official Twitter account sent a tweet that replaced the sounds of Rocky Top with Sandstorm, the song that’s played before games at Williams-Brice Stadium. That wasn’t the...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 13

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 5-A 3rd round. Ft. Dorchester 39, Carolina Forest 21 - The Patriots improve to 10-3 and will host Summerville for the 5-A lower state title next Friday. Summerville 7, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave move to 11-2 and advance to the Lower State finals and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WKYT 27

Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
WIS-TV

SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WKYT 27

Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student. In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.
LEXINGTON, KY

