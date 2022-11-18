Read full article on original website
Related
Army Times
US and Chinese defense chiefs meet in Cambodia
SIEM REAP, Cambodia — The defense chiefs of the United States and China held talks Tuesday on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Cambodia to discuss strained bilateral relations and regional and global security issues, U.S. and Chinese officials said. It was the second face-to-face meeting in six...
Army Times
The Army piece of a growing U.S. footprint in Philippines, Indonesia
The United States wants a bigger military footprint in the Philippines and Indonesia, which could mean more Army rotations with the key Indo-Pacific partner in the coming years. The decision, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting after 10 die in latest mass strikes
Ukraine president calls on security council to take action against Russia; EU negotiations fail to agree price cap on Russian oil
Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Western Pacific Appointments – Global Bulletin
WEST PACIFIC EXECUTIVE ROLES As the post-merger restructuring continues, Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Gillian Zhao as president of its China operations. Tony Qiu is appointed SVP head of commercial, Western Pacific. Both positions report to James Gibbons, president and MD, WBD, in the Western Pacific region, which it defines as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China, and spans the group’s portfolio, including pay-TV, free-to-air television, theatrical, studios, direct-to-consumer and consumer products. A Warner Bros. veteran, who was named as Warner’s EVP in China in 2016, Zhao’s task is to lead “the strategic growth of WBD’s theatrical, TV distribution, home entertainment and...
Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli or Palestinian national teams are competing in the tournament
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia
Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the...
Reformist leader Anwar close to becoming Malaysia’s next PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance...
China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
Comments / 0