The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the BBWAA portion of the vote for the 2023 class was released Monday. With the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa having fallen off last voting cycle, it's not nearly as polarizing this time around, though there's still Alex Rodriguez. The headliners are, yes, A-Rod along with Scott Rolen and the top newcomer, Carlos Beltrán.

2 DAYS AGO