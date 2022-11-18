Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news
The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
CBS Sports
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Carlos Beltrán headlines group of newcomers on 28-player list
The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the BBWAA portion of the vote for the 2023 class was released Monday. With the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa having fallen off last voting cycle, it's not nearly as polarizing this time around, though there's still Alex Rodriguez. The headliners are, yes, A-Rod along with Scott Rolen and the top newcomer, Carlos Beltrán.
Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder?
The Red Sox are poised to be big spenders this offseason and should be considering all options
Pirates open to adding middle infielder in effort to foster competition
The Pirates’ middle infield is fairly open at the moment, with several talented young players who could eventually seize jobs on a more permanent basis but haven’t done so just yet. To that end, general manager Ben Cherington told members of the media, including Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that the club wouldn’t rule out an external addition.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
Phillies extend Dave Dombrowski through 2027
The Phillies agreed to a three-year contract extension with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, reports Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia (Twitter links). He was already signed through 2024, meaning Dombrowski will now run baseball operations in Philadelphia through the 2027 season. The team announced the extension shortly after Salisbury’s report.
