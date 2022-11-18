ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news

The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Carlos Beltrán headlines group of newcomers on 28-player list

The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the BBWAA portion of the vote for the 2023 class was released Monday. With the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa having fallen off last voting cycle, it's not nearly as polarizing this time around, though there's still Alex Rodriguez. The headliners are, yes, A-Rod along with Scott Rolen and the top newcomer, Carlos Beltrán.
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
HOME, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies extend Dave Dombrowski through 2027

The Phillies agreed to a three-year contract extension with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, reports Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia (Twitter links). He was already signed through 2024, meaning Dombrowski will now run baseball operations in Philadelphia through the 2027 season. The team announced the extension shortly after Salisbury’s report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy