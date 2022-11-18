ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

iheart.com

Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA

>Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Marijuana advocates say that neighboring Maryland's passage of a vote on recreational use could put more pressure on Pennsylvania to do the same. Right now, only medicinal use is legal in the commonwealth. Supporters say Maryland can expect over 135-million dollars in tax revenue to be collected once the program is fully up and running. Maryland became the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adults after last week's election.
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

How To Avoid RSV

An increase in severe respiratory infections this season is putting pressure on Oregon’s already-strained hospitals as the holidays approach. But health officials say people can take simple steps to avoid exposure – and the need for an emergency department visit – as they gather for celebrations. “We...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies

(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway

Putnam County, FL - A woman has gone viral after sharing a photo of a "demon fish" to a Florida Facebook group. Central Florida resident Tammy Jenkins posted photos of the fish on the Florida Photography Facebook group on November 10th and asked other users to identify the fish that she found at Johnson Field Boat Ramp in Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

More Weird Weather and More Amazing Sunsets

Lots of news about the unusual weather lately across the country. Earlier this month, it was a rare hurricane happening in November when they don’t usually happen in Florida hat late in the year. And it was unprecedented in the way it tore away huge chunks of land along Florida’s east shore that left oceanfront homes destroyed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Winter storm warning in WM extended through Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy snowfall across West Michigan has forced the National Weather Service to extend the National Weather Service through Sunday morning. Weather forecasts some areas to receive as much as 12 inches of snow or more, with the precipitation continuing after the warning expires. Keep up to...
MICHIGAN STATE

