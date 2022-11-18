Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA
>Maryland's Approved Marijuana Measure Could Put Pressure on PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Marijuana advocates say that neighboring Maryland's passage of a vote on recreational use could put more pressure on Pennsylvania to do the same. Right now, only medicinal use is legal in the commonwealth. Supporters say Maryland can expect over 135-million dollars in tax revenue to be collected once the program is fully up and running. Maryland became the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adults after last week's election.
iheart.com
How To Avoid RSV
An increase in severe respiratory infections this season is putting pressure on Oregon’s already-strained hospitals as the holidays approach. But health officials say people can take simple steps to avoid exposure – and the need for an emergency department visit – as they gather for celebrations. “We...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
iheart.com
Faucets Could Run Dry For Hundreds Of Arizonans By The End Of The Year
More than 500 Arizona homes could be left without running water by the end of the year, reported NBC News. Residents of Rio Verde Foothills, just outside of Scottsdale, have made many efforts to curb the looming crisis with no success. The deadline to stop water deliveries to the community...
iheart.com
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
Putnam County, FL - A woman has gone viral after sharing a photo of a "demon fish" to a Florida Facebook group. Central Florida resident Tammy Jenkins posted photos of the fish on the Florida Photography Facebook group on November 10th and asked other users to identify the fish that she found at Johnson Field Boat Ramp in Putnam County.
iheart.com
iheart.com
More Weird Weather and More Amazing Sunsets
Lots of news about the unusual weather lately across the country. Earlier this month, it was a rare hurricane happening in November when they don’t usually happen in Florida hat late in the year. And it was unprecedented in the way it tore away huge chunks of land along Florida’s east shore that left oceanfront homes destroyed.
iheart.com
Winter storm warning in WM extended through Sunday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy snowfall across West Michigan has forced the National Weather Service to extend the National Weather Service through Sunday morning. Weather forecasts some areas to receive as much as 12 inches of snow or more, with the precipitation continuing after the warning expires. Keep up to...
iheart.com
OCSO: 15-year-old arrested for shooting 16-year-old in torso during fight
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say a 15-year-old is in custody for shooting a 16-year-old last Thursday on Riley Street in Holland Township. The victim is stable after investigators say he got shot in the torso during a fight. The name of the suspect has not been...
Comments / 0