Ripple Interested in Specific Assets of Bankrupt FTX Exchange
Ripple, through its CEO Brad Garlinghouse, has indicated an interest in acquiring some assets of bankrupt FTX as the latter continues its bankruptcy proceedings after its sudden collapse. According to reports by The Sunday Times, Brad is interested in specific portions of FTX’s assets that serve institutional clients. In the...
Applied Digital Initiates $100M Fund to Acquire Mining Tools
U.S based provider of next-generation digital infrastructure Applied Digital has floated a dedicated fund to acquire mining tools for distressing platforms. According to the announcement, Applied Digital entered a partnership with one of its clients, General Mining Research (GMR) a Singapore-based infrastructure conglomerate to raise $100 million to purchase assets including mining hardware and digital infrastructure from troubled firms.
Lawmakers Wants Fidelity to Reconsider its BTC 401(k) Investment
Fidelity Investments Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abigail Johnson has been approached by United States senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith, and Richard Durbin to reconsider its plans of offering a Bitcoin (BTC) related 401(k) retirement product after the FTX liquidity crisis. In the letter sent to Johnson, Warren, Smith, and Durbin have pointed out the implosion of FTX as a reason why their concerns should be considered.
Netherland Man Arrested For Alleged Laundering Of Money Using Bitcoin
In the Netherlands, a man has been detained on suspicion of using bitcoin for the purpose of money laundering. The prosecution alleges that there were connections to commercial activity on the dark web. According to a statement released by the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) on Nov. 16, a...
FTX Founder’s Parents Purchased Properties Worth $121M In Bahamas
According to a Reuters investigation published on Tuesday, referencing official property records in the Bahamas, the now bankrupt FTX crypto exchange operator, Sam Bankman Fried’s parents and the firm’s senior executives acquired at least 19 properties in the past two years for almost $121 million. The report states...
Insolvency Lawyers Says Refunding FTX Creditors May Take Decades
The FTX contagion has left many firms uncertain about the future of their businesses, some are seeking answers to questions about when their funds will be returned and if they will be returned. In response to some of these questions, insolvency lawyers have posited that it might take decades to fully recover their assets from the now-bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange.
FTX Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Exchange’s Huge Debt
A court document submitted by FTX Trading Ltd. on Nov 20 revealed a debt of nearly $3 billion to its top 50 creditors. It is reported to be a part of the company’s filings of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and was submitted through the United States bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware.
Liquid Exchange Halts all Operations after Pausing Withdrawals
As the crypto winter continues to bite harder, Japanese crypto exchange Liquid Group acquired by the bankrupt FTX exchange has paused trading operations on its platform following an instruction from FTX bankruptcy representative S&C. The exchange announced the recent development in a tweet on November 20. According to the tweet,...
Kathy Hochul Signs off on Bill Banning Crypto Mining in New York
Kathy Hochul, New York Governor has signed legislation establishing a two-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations in the state. According to a tweet by the governor on Tuesday, the law is set to prohibit the Environmental Conservation Law permit from being issued for two years to firms that use proof-of-work authentication methods to validate blockchain transactions.
Coinbase Survey Show Rising Crypto Buyup Among Institutional Investors
The crypto winter which started about eight months ago has raised much speculation about cryptocurrency adoption in the hearts of many. However, with the series of circle lows that the market has hit, a survey has suggested that institutional investors are still buying digital assets and their cryptocurrency allocation has been on a linear increase since the prolonged crypto winter.
Vitalik Buterin Talks About The Mayhem Caused By FTX Collapse
Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum, has shared his opinions on the FTX crash and the lessons to be taken away from one of the cryptocurrency industry’s biggest unpredictable events. In an interview with Bloomberg published on Nov. 20, he said that the crypto industry may learn from the failure...
Bitpanda Secures Crypto Trading License From Germany
Bitpanda, an Austria-based cryptocurrency exchange, has bagged a crypto trading and custody license from a financial regulator in Germany. With this license from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, known as BaFin, the company’s local unit Bitpanda Asset Management GmbH can now offer custody and proprietary trading services to customers in the European country.
Abu Dhabi Debuts Crypto Hub Despite Market Bearishness
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is optimistic regarding crypto, as it has just announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Crypto Hub amid significant cyberattacks on numerous crypto businesses, the demise of Terra in May, and the collapse of FTX which collectively led to a crisis in the cryptocurrency market that has never been seen before this year.
Four Million Crypto Investors In Kenya Might Have To Pay Taxes
According to the Business Daily report on Monday, the Kenya Revenue Authority, also known as the KRA, would go after the more than four million residents of Kenya who possess cryptocurrencies, if members of parliament come out in favor of revisions to the legislation that would regulate and tax the rapidly expanding trade in digital currencies.
Shiba Inu Gets Invited to WEF MV Global Policy Event
Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous volunteer project lead and developer for meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken to Twitter to announce that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is interested in working with SHIB developers to launch its global metaverse (MV) policy. According to the poll tweet, Kusama is asking for the opinion of the Shiba Inu community in making a final decision as to whether to collaborate with the international organization or not.
President Joe Biden Makes A “Critical Call” For Crypto Regulation
After the shocking collapse of the FTX, President Joe Biden is leading a “critical” call for global game-changing Bitcoin and crypto rules. In the wake of the failure of the major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been subjected to a heightened level of scrutiny that has never been seen before. As noted in the past week, there has been an increase in the volume of calls for more stringent regulatory controls. This comes as the amount of money that is believed to have been lost by FTX and its sister company Alameda Research reaches the shocking levels which resulted in filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 following Binance’s decision of not acquiring the former.
