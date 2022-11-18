After the shocking collapse of the FTX, President Joe Biden is leading a “critical” call for global game-changing Bitcoin and crypto rules. In the wake of the failure of the major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been subjected to a heightened level of scrutiny that has never been seen before. As noted in the past week, there has been an increase in the volume of calls for more stringent regulatory controls. This comes as the amount of money that is believed to have been lost by FTX and its sister company Alameda Research reaches the shocking levels which resulted in filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 following Binance’s decision of not acquiring the former.

2 DAYS AGO