Read full article on original website
Related
Coffee County Wins Tournament Championship at Whitwell
The Coffee County Lady Raiders dominated again on Wednesday as they defeated Huntland to win the girls’ tournament championship, 75-32. The Lady Raider defense was impressive again as they held the Lady Hornets to only 4 players scoring on the night. Coffee County got strong inside and outside play...
Coffee County Football Schedules for 2023 and 2024
The 2024 schedule will be the same except the home and away games will be reversed. The schedules are tentatively set at this time. Source TSSAA. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
Grant Awarded to Coffee County CAC by Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has received a grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The $6,000 grant will support trauma-focused mental health services for children in Coffee County. “Thanks to the support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, we will help children heal from trauma,” said...
Manchester Christmas Parade is Saturday
It’s time to celebrate the holiday season with the Manchester Christmas parade! The “Sweets and Treats from around the World” parade will be held this Saturday, November 26th at 6:30pm, with lineup starting at 5pm. If you have any questions, contact Recreation Director, AJ Fox, at (931)...
Fatal Crash in Franklin County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded Sunday night around 8 p.m. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 64 westbound between Main Street and Beans Creek Road in Huntland, closing the roadway around for at least 2 hours. 64 year-old Phyllis Walker of Huntland died...
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
Be Aware of Road Closures in Tullahoma for Saturday’s Wobble Gobble 5K
The Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce Wobble Gobble 5K is Saturday in Tullahoma and officials want the public of areas that will be impacted. Please be aware that runners will be present on Saturday morning from approximately 8:00am to 10:30am. Main areas that will be affected are as follows:. Right lane...
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
Red Raider Community Pep Rally Thursday Night
Coffee County Community Pep Rally will be held Thursday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Manchester square. Food trucks will be available. Region Championship t-shirts will be available from the CCQB Club. The Red Raider players, coaches, cheerleaders, dancers and band will be there. Come out and show your support for the Red Raiders.
Use Caution as Repairs are made Traffic Light in Hillsboro
The traffic light in Hillsboro at the intersection of State Highways 41 and 127 is operating as a flashing light (yellow/red). Please approach the intersection with caution. Drivers should stop appropriately when flashing red and/or proceed with caution when flashing yellow. Efforts are underway to repair the traffic light. One...
Man headed to Coffee County from Indiana is Missing
54 year-old Dowell D. Altizer from Hammond, Indiana has been missing since October 22. He was traveling from Indiana to Coffee County. It is not clear where Altizer was last seen. His traveling companion says he was possible he was last seen around the exit 110 or 111 on Interstate 24 however this cannot be confirmed.
Eli Grow Legacy Foundation RUN/WALK/RUCK is Saturday
Join the Grow Family and The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation in this year’s RUN/WALK/RUCK 8K and 1 Mile Fun Run or Kid Dash on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Tullahoma. The annual event is held in honor of Eli Grow, whose life was cut tragically short in a 2016 car accident.
New Director of Schools will be needed in Franklin County as Bean is set to Retire
Stanley Bean will be pursuing retirement after serving five years as Franklin County’s director of schools. Bean’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023. Bean, 68, told the board on Monday he would not seek a new contract. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
For Safer Conditions Manchester Police changes parking along Christmas Parade Route
Manchester Police Department is changing the parade parking along the Christmas Parade route this year. There will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. They will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes. Manchester Police is...
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
Drug Bust at Sewanee Elementary School
Franklin County School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students this morning at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Raise for Substitute Teachers in the Coffee County School System begins Dec. 1
Starting on December 1 substitute teachers in Coffee County will be getting a raise. There continues to be a need for subs each day. The county school board approved this daily rate increase. This means that, starting on December 1, the daily rate will be $80 for non-certificated and $95 for certificated substitutes.
On Target News
Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0