Coffee County, TN

On Target News

Coffee County Football Schedules for 2023 and 2024

The 2024 schedule will be the same except the home and away games will be reversed. The schedules are tentatively set at this time. Source TSSAA. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
MANCHESTER, TN
Manchester Christmas Parade is Saturday

It’s time to celebrate the holiday season with the Manchester Christmas parade! The “Sweets and Treats from around the World” parade will be held this Saturday, November 26th at 6:30pm, with lineup starting at 5pm. If you have any questions, contact Recreation Director, AJ Fox, at (931)...
MANCHESTER, TN
Fatal Crash in Franklin County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded Sunday night around 8 p.m. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 64 westbound between Main Street and Beans Creek Road in Huntland, closing the roadway around for at least 2 hours. 64 year-old Phyllis Walker of Huntland died...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies

On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Red Raider Community Pep Rally Thursday Night

Coffee County Community Pep Rally will be held Thursday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Manchester square. Food trucks will be available. Region Championship t-shirts will be available from the CCQB Club. The Red Raider players, coaches, cheerleaders, dancers and band will be there. Come out and show your support for the Red Raiders.
MANCHESTER, TN
Use Caution as Repairs are made Traffic Light in Hillsboro

The traffic light in Hillsboro at the intersection of State Highways 41 and 127 is operating as a flashing light (yellow/red). Please approach the intersection with caution. Drivers should stop appropriately when flashing red and/or proceed with caution when flashing yellow. Efforts are underway to repair the traffic light. One...
HILLSBORO, TN
Man headed to Coffee County from Indiana is Missing

54 year-old Dowell D. Altizer from Hammond, Indiana has been missing since October 22. He was traveling from Indiana to Coffee County. It is not clear where Altizer was last seen. His traveling companion says he was possible he was last seen around the exit 110 or 111 on Interstate 24 however this cannot be confirmed.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday

The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Drug Bust at Sewanee Elementary School

Franklin County School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students this morning at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
SEWANEE, TN
Manchester, TN
