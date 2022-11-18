LEXINGTON - The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats improved to 4-0 at Rupp Arena and 4-2 on the year Wednesday with a lopsided 96-56 win over North Florida. "I liked what I saw assistants to turnovers," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. "I liked what I saw. Figuring out for the first time how we post Oscar (Tshiebwe) and stuff that we're trying to do."

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO