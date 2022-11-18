Read full article on original website
UNC-N.C. State: Matchups & Players to Watch
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 18 North Carolina (9-2) heads into its regular season finale with N.C. State (7-4) this Friday coming off an ugly 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels will be looking to avenge last season's meltdown to the Wolfpack and win their 10th game for just the second time since Mack Brown left Chapel Hill for Texas a quarter century ago.
UNC Insider Rundown: Winning Up Front
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. After 11 games with little to no improvement, it feels as if we know what the UNC defense is at the moment and that’s one of the worst defenses in the country, with the statistics backing that up. Out of the 131 FBS teams, the scoring defense is 104th and the total defense is 121st. From those in the know, it’s believed that the defensive line is causing the most issues on that side of the ball. It’s a defense that has 15 sacks in the 11 games, which is last in the ACC by a considerable margin and 118th in the NCAA, and the inability to generate any pressure from UNC’s front four has been a major problem.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
WATCH: The Game Plan - North Carolina vs. NC State
Jason Staples and Greg Barnes join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's Game Plan podcast to break down the Tar Heels versus the Wolfpack on Friday in Kenan Stadium. North Carolina's spot in Charlotte to face Clemson in the ACC Championship game is secure, but a win against rival NC State would get the team back on track after the debacle last week against Georgia Tech. Show starts at 9:00 P.M.
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team has one game left in the regular season and the Cardinals are bowl eligible. Louisville became bowl-eligible three weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State last weekend for a seventh win on the season. The Cardinals are looking for win No. 8 this weekend at Kentucky.
Jason Staples and Greg Barnes join host Tommy Ashley to break down the Tar Heels versus the Wolfpack on Friday in Kenan Stadium. North Carolina's spot in Charlotte to face Clemson in the ACC Championship game is secure, but a win against rival NC State would get the team back on track after the debacle last week against Georgia Tech.
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
NC State football looking at 'massive overhaul' this offseason?
Pack Pride's Michael Clark and Cory Smith discuss what could come next after a season with high expectations continues to go downhill.
With No. 1 North Carolina coming to town next week, Indiana sounds confidentTrayce Jackson-Davis will be ready
With No. 1 North Carolina coming to town next week, Indiana played another tune-up game Wednesday night, but did so without preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and two other players. In the late going of IU’s 86-56 win over Miami Ohio on Sunday, Jackson-Davis had ice on his back and was...
