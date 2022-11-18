For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. After 11 games with little to no improvement, it feels as if we know what the UNC defense is at the moment and that’s one of the worst defenses in the country, with the statistics backing that up. Out of the 131 FBS teams, the scoring defense is 104th and the total defense is 121st. From those in the know, it’s believed that the defensive line is causing the most issues on that side of the ball. It’s a defense that has 15 sacks in the 11 games, which is last in the ACC by a considerable margin and 118th in the NCAA, and the inability to generate any pressure from UNC’s front four has been a major problem.

