Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
MOW Diablo Region Finds Temporary Office Space After Headquarters FireZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
Antioch fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs student
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work, she told KRON4. Surveillance video (above) obtained by KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift […]
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
Father found, arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old daughter
El Cerrito, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was […]
KTVU FOX 2
3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif., - Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities. Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger...
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras
One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
NBC Bay Area
Man Robbed, Assaulted With Pistol During Date With Woman He Met on Dating App
Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Mill Valley official pushes back on criticism over handling of massive teen-party melee
MILL VALLEY -- Detectives in Mill Valley are still investigating a huge party that spilled out into the streets on Nov. 5 that involved between 100 and 200 juveniles, the police department said Friday. The party was so raucous that authorities advised nearby businesses to close early that evening. Police said that kids were yelling profanities, drinking, throwing bottles and possibly setting off fireworks on Ashford Avenue. Some teens jumped on a police car and threw things at officers, police said. Many teens were in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue. A deputy from Marin County Sheriff's Department...
Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
9-year-old missing in El Cerrito after visit with father
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Royale Gant, who went missing on Nov. 15, ECPD said in statement Friday. Royale was last seen with her biological father Dupree Gant. Gant is described as a 39-year-old African American man, 6’3″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. […]
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
NBC Bay Area
Postal Worker Held at Gunpoint in Vallejo; Suspect Gets Away With Mail
The United States Postal Service is asking for help after someone held up a mailman at gunpoint in Vallejo Tuesday night. The suspect took off in the mail truck before ditching it a few blocks away, but they still made off with some mail. "He told the carrier do not...
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
VIDEO: Auto burglary suspects arrested after dramatic freeway foot chase in San Francisco
A driver captured this stunning foot chase on southbound 101 where plain-clothed SFPD officers zig-zagged across lanes of traffic and arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of auto burglaries.
