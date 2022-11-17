Read full article on original website
Related
Freeport LNG yet to submit Texas plant restart request to regulator -source
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG has not yet submitted a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart a Texas plant, a source familiar with the company's filings said on Monday.
cryptobriefing.com
Who Is the FTX Hacker? On-Chain Clues Shed Light on the Situation
FTX was hacked on November 12 following the exchange's bankruptcy filing. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it ordered the transfer of the funds to an external wallet. On-chain data suggests that the bulk of the haul was seized by a nefarious actor rather...
Comments / 0