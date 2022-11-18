ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments

nope nope
2d ago

Cops need to start carrying marbles in their pockets, so when somebody starts running, just throw marbles on the ground.😁

Donna Marie
2d ago

My God my grandmother would of been able to stop her. She was so fat she could not get into the car.

Maestro
2d ago

What is this? Do they just consider this normal behavior? This person is pathetic, and a criminal.

Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot near Lathrop Homes is second person shot on the block this year

A 34-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car near the Lathrop Homes in North Center on Saturday night, Chicago police said. Police said he was in his car in the 2800 block of North Leavitt when two men walked up and began shooting around 11:35 p.m. He is the second person shot on the block this year.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun

A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor

A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town: police

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in West Town early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was getting into his car round 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Superior Street when three people with a handgun demanded his belongings. The offenders fled the scene with...
CHICAGO, IL
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fox32chicago.com

Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
NORTHBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in South Loop double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.  Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

