ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Georgia at Kentucky odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JrJp_0jFEcmPR00

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) will travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

With Georgia all but assured a playoff berth, coach Kirby Smart will use this game to make sure all the young talent on the roster has a chance to get experience before heading into the postseason.

After demolishing Tennessee 27-13, a letdown could have been had in the next game against an air raid offense in Mississippi State. Instead, the Bulldogs went to Starkville and throttled the Bulldogs 45-19. Georgia is on a mission to repeat as national champion and Kentucky is its next victim.

Kentucky started the season with so much promise. QB Will Levis was thought to be a possible NFL 1st overall draft pick and things were good. But the offensive line has not done Levis favors, and he has been hurt due to the inadequacies of the unit. He has missed games and the offense has suffered as a result. While the defense is still solid, this was not enough to keep the Wildcats from a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt, which got its 1st SEC win after 26 straight defeats.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Georgia at Kentucky odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:46 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Georgia -1900 (bet $1,900 to win $100) | Kentucky +925 (bet $100 to win $925)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgia -22.5 (-111) | Kentucky +22 (-109)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49 (O: -109 | U: -111)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Georgia at Kentucky picks and predictions

Prediction

Georgia 37, Kentucky 13

PASS.

If Kentucky had any chance to win +925 would be great. It does not and I am unwilling to wager -1900 on Georgia.

BET GEORGIA -22.5 (-111).

Georgia will come into this game looking to show the playoff committee they are the unquestioned No. 1 team. They will do so in emphatic fashion with a big win over Kentucky.

Levis has not been the stud QB we all expected him to be before the season started. In many ways, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has been what Levis was supposed to be. With the weapons surrounding Bennett, including TE Brock Bowers who not only catches the ball but takes end arounds 75 yards for a TD, Georgia is almost unstoppable. Kentucky will find this out early and often Saturday. The only way this game remains close is if Georgia calls off the dogs. Even if they do, if a team starts to get too close, Kirby Smart has been known to throw another score up for good measure. Therefore Georgia -22.5 (-111) is my favorite play.

BET UNDER 49 (-111).

I would make this my favorite play, but I am afraid Georgia might just score too much.

Kentucky will be unable to score in Georgia. In 7 SEC games, Kentucky has scored 134 points. An average of 19.1 points. In 7 SEC games of its own, Georgia has only allowed 13 points per game while averaging 40.7 points scored. If Georgia gets to 40, this game might hit the Over. But I do not think they will need to, and I do not see Kentucky getting more than 13 points. So, the safer play is the Under 49 (-111).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses running back to transfer portal

The first of many dominoes has fallen. Arkansas running back James Jointer announced via Twitter on Monday that he would be seeking a transfer when the portal opens officially on December 5. “It was a childhood dream of mine to be an Arkansas Razorback,” Jointer said. “I’m blessed that I’ve been able to live that out, and for that, I will forever be grateful. My time at the University of Arkansas will be with me forever, and the state of Arkansas will forever have a special place in my heart. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. After careful consideration and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.” Jointer was a three-star recruit from Little Rock Parkview in the Class of 2022. He was the No. 8 player in the state of Arkansas and one of two running backs Arkansas signed in the class. The other is Rashod Dubinion. Jointer played in game this season, logging three carries for nine yards against Auburn in Week 9. List SEC Power Rankings - Week 12: Georgia rules, Arkansas proves formidable
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Betting line takes early movement in favor of Beavers for rivalry game

We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers. A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals. There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charges filed against 7 Michigan State players due to brawl after Michigan game

Seven players on the Michigan State football team have been hit with charges after the ruckus in the tunnel after the Spartans lost to Michigan at Anny Arbor. MSU had already suspended eight players following the fight, which included one Spartan using his helmet against a Wolverine player. The brawl happened following Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter: Louisville fans salty, think Musselman should leave Arkansas to coach Cards

Eric Musselman isn’t going anywhere. Sorry, Louisville fans. The Cardinals’ faithful were out in full force during the second half and after No. 9 Arkansas’ 80-54 win over Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday. They want Musselman to head to Bluegrass State. It isn’t happening. Not with the roster and prestige Musselman has created in Fayetteville. A team with 11 new players annhilated Louisville (0-4) in every which way in the opening round in Hawaii. And apparently some Louisville fans think the school should cut bait with first-year coach Kenny Payne in the offseason and make a full-fledged play for Arkansas’ fourth-year head man. Repeat: It isn’t happening. But that didn’t stop some of them from proclaiming their desire to see it happen, anyway. Dream away, Cardinals fans. Dream away. Arkansas' defense was legendaryhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594849570319904768Arkansas out-athletes everyonehttps://twitter.com/brycejallday/status/1594847730215665666Hogs went on a 24-4 runhttps://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594846151551094786Anthony Black is a floor generalhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594845079407149057Insane dunk gamehttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594843235251556353/photo/1It's a good tweet, TBHhttps://twitter.com/SSCoachBrooklyn/status/1594849818911903744Don't forget Arkansas' best player hasn't played yethttps://twitter.com/The__Cooler/status/1594848684969234436Louisville was angling for Mussleman in the dayhttps://twitter.com/Mdubb22/status/1594845469754155010On what planet is Louisville, now, a better job than Arkansas?https://twitter.com/doering_max/status/1594845055336022018Musselman is more than just a great recruiterhttps://twitter.com/mph_824_/status/1594839240617050112Sorry, Louisvillehttps://twitter.com/tjcat21/status/159484524329555968011
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman, Ricky Council angry, short after loss to Creighton

Eric Musselman is known for his upbeat demeanor. Tuesday night, following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, he was short in his responses. Much of it seemed to have to do with the officiating in the game. Social media was aflame with the belief Creighton received more beneficial calls. The Bluejays outshot Arkansas, 29-17, in free-throw attempts in the game. Ricky Council, who scored 24 points for the Razorbacks, joined the Arkansas coach at the dais for the post-game press conference. Council was asked two questions before exiting. Musselman stuck around and was asked two more. None of...
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil uniform combination for rivalry game vs. Oregon State

Green and yellow. Orange and black. These four colors are spread throughout the state of Oregon, often hanging from various flag poles up and down the I-5 corridor. Some have split households, others have deep allegiances that are formed by years of hate and vitriol towards the other team. Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers; it’s a rivalry that is deeply entrenched in the state of Oregon. This rivalry means quite a lot this year, as well. With Oregon ranked No. 9, and Oregon State ranked No. 21, this is the most competitive matchup we will have seen between the two teams...
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders

The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.            List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nix’s injury status remains unclear as Ducks prepare for Oregon State

Just because Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was able to get out on the field and play against the Utah Utes last weekend with his injured ankle does not necessarily mean that he will be healthy enough to play this weekend against the Oregon State Beavers. When asked about Nix’s status going into this week, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was unable to, or unwilling to confirm whether or not his starting quarterback would be able to suit up in the rivalry game. “I think it’s evaluated every single day,” Lanning said. “We’ll see. We have a great medical staff, they do...
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley needs to fire Donte Williams, hire a special teams coordinator at USC

We wrote a few weeks ago about the idea that Lincoln Riley had some tough choices to consider at USC, relative to the shape of his coaching staff for 2023. We specifically explored the question of whether it was worth keeping Donte Williams on staff, given the erosion of USC’s cornerback play in recent weeks, and in light of the reality that USC does not have a special teams coordinator on staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Gators projected to sit during bowl season by 247Sports

The Florida Gators secured bowl eligibility with their win over the South Carolina Gamecocks two weeks ago, but the team might be without two of its best players when the postseason finally comes around. 247Sports took a shot at projecting which players are likely to sit out for their team’s bowl game, and for Florida, those names are quarterback Anthony Richardson and guard O'Cyrus Torrence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy