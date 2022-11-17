Georgia at Kentucky odds, picks and predictions

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) will travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

With Georgia all but assured a playoff berth, coach Kirby Smart will use this game to make sure all the young talent on the roster has a chance to get experience before heading into the postseason.

After demolishing Tennessee 27-13, a letdown could have been had in the next game against an air raid offense in Mississippi State. Instead, the Bulldogs went to Starkville and throttled the Bulldogs 45-19. Georgia is on a mission to repeat as national champion and Kentucky is its next victim.

Kentucky started the season with so much promise. QB Will Levis was thought to be a possible NFL 1st overall draft pick and things were good. But the offensive line has not done Levis favors, and he has been hurt due to the inadequacies of the unit. He has missed games and the offense has suffered as a result. While the defense is still solid, this was not enough to keep the Wildcats from a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt, which got its 1st SEC win after 26 straight defeats.

Georgia at Kentucky odds

Moneyline (ML): Georgia -1900 (bet $1,900 to win $100) | Kentucky +925 (bet $100 to win $925)

Georgia -1900 (bet $1,900 to win $100) | Kentucky +925 (bet $100 to win $925) Against the spread (ATS): Georgia -22.5 (-111) | Kentucky +22 (-109)

Georgia -22.5 (-111) | Kentucky +22 (-109) Over/Under (O/U): 49 (O: -109 | U: -111)

Georgia at Kentucky picks and predictions

Prediction

Georgia 37, Kentucky 13

PASS.

If Kentucky had any chance to win +925 would be great. It does not and I am unwilling to wager -1900 on Georgia.

BET GEORGIA -22.5 (-111).

Georgia will come into this game looking to show the playoff committee they are the unquestioned No. 1 team. They will do so in emphatic fashion with a big win over Kentucky.

Levis has not been the stud QB we all expected him to be before the season started. In many ways, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has been what Levis was supposed to be. With the weapons surrounding Bennett, including TE Brock Bowers who not only catches the ball but takes end arounds 75 yards for a TD, Georgia is almost unstoppable. Kentucky will find this out early and often Saturday. The only way this game remains close is if Georgia calls off the dogs. Even if they do, if a team starts to get too close, Kirby Smart has been known to throw another score up for good measure. Therefore Georgia -22.5 (-111) is my favorite play.

BET UNDER 49 (-111).

I would make this my favorite play, but I am afraid Georgia might just score too much.

Kentucky will be unable to score in Georgia. In 7 SEC games, Kentucky has scored 134 points. An average of 19.1 points. In 7 SEC games of its own, Georgia has only allowed 13 points per game while averaging 40.7 points scored. If Georgia gets to 40, this game might hit the Over. But I do not think they will need to, and I do not see Kentucky getting more than 13 points. So, the safer play is the Under 49 (-111).

