ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man shot in vehicle at North Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man was shot Thursday night while in a vehicle at a North Side gas station. Just after 5:50 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson on the report of a shooting. Police said a 32-year-old man was in his...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy