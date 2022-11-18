Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
CBS News
Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses
CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
At Least 9 People Shot in Chicago This Weekend, Police Say
Saturday – A 20-year-old man was standing in the 1900 block of West Cermak at approximately 2:19 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks and knee. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. At approximately 2:30 a.m. in...
fox32chicago.com
One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage
Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
Drive-by shooting: 2 teen boys shot while walking in Brighton Park, Chicago police say
Two teen boys were injured in a Saturday morning shooting on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
WGNtv.com
Man shot in vehicle at North Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man was shot Thursday night while in a vehicle at a North Side gas station. Just after 5:50 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson on the report of a shooting. Police said a 32-year-old man was in his...
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday
CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found with gunshot wound to head in West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., police say the male victim was shot in the ride side of his head in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for robber who targets department store, gets aggressive when confronted
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a robber who targets retail in the South Loop and gets aggressive when confronted. Police said the robber has struck along South Clark six times between November 10 and November 17. The man enters the store, grabs things, and fights when confronted. The...
