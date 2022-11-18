ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shorthorn

Mathposium Poster Fair

For the first time ever, in conjunction with the UTA Math Department and College of Science, MAA is teaming up with AMS, SIAM, AWM, and ACS to host a poster fair and social event on Friday Nov. 18, from 12-3 p.m. The event is in conjunction with the UTA Math...
Shorthorn

Vice president for Student Affairs steps down after over 20 years at UTA

Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, has stepped down from her position, according to a university email Friday. Nagy, who has been with UTA for over 20 years and has served in multiple positions in the Division of Student Affairs, was named to her current role in 2017. In recent years, Student Affairs has created the Maverick Pantry, which seeks to create communities free from hunger and waste by 2025, as well as the Maverick Advantage program, which creates experiential learning opportunities for students.
Shorthorn

Mavericks fall to University of Nevada, Reno

The Mavericks (2-2) fell 62-43 to the University of Nevada, Reno on Friday at College Park Center. The team got off to a rough start. After the first timeout, the Mavericks had just one field goal on 14 attempts. At the end of the first half, the Mavericks were down eight with no players in double figures.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy