Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, has stepped down from her position, according to a university email Friday. Nagy, who has been with UTA for over 20 years and has served in multiple positions in the Division of Student Affairs, was named to her current role in 2017. In recent years, Student Affairs has created the Maverick Pantry, which seeks to create communities free from hunger and waste by 2025, as well as the Maverick Advantage program, which creates experiential learning opportunities for students.

2 DAYS AGO