NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly.Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes."Nobody feels good. I don't feel good," said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts. "I don't like the feeling. I don't like the losing; I know it's been a while,...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 34 MINUTES AGO