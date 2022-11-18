TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points as the Seminoles gained their first victory of the season against Mercer University at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Matthew Cleveland added 18 points and Naheem McLeod pulled down a career-high nine rebounds and two assists to help Florida State defeat the Bears, 81-72. Although the Bears came out strong in the starting minutes of the game, Florida State quickly went on a 15-3 scoring run over a seven-minute period. Led by Caleb Mills, with a 3-pointer in the last remaining minutes of the first half, two other Seminoles, Darin Green Jr. and Cam’Ron Fletcher, followed suit and each made one of their own three-pointers to increase Florida State’s biggest lead of the game to 42-26.

