seminoles.com
Noles Dominate Miami on the Road in Straight Sets
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-9, 11-6) made a strong case for a NCAA Tournament bid Wednesday afternoon with a sweep (25-20, 25-16, 25-22) over the Miami Hurricanes (19-10, 12-6) in Coral Gables, Fla. This is the first time the Seminoles have swept the Hurricanes in Coral Gables since 2016 and it is also the first time the Noles have beaten Miami twice in the same season since 2019.
seminoles.com
Making History: Ta’Niya Latson Sweeps ACC Awards Again
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has become the first ACC student-athlete ever to sweep the league’s weekly awards in consecutive weeks, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last week, Latson became just the seventh player to win both awards...
seminoles.com
Men’s Basketball Defeats Mercer, 81-72
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points as the Seminoles gained their first victory of the season against Mercer University at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Matthew Cleveland added 18 points and Naheem McLeod pulled down a career-high nine rebounds and two assists to help Florida State defeat the Bears, 81-72. Although the Bears came out strong in the starting minutes of the game, Florida State quickly went on a 15-3 scoring run over a seven-minute period. Led by Caleb Mills, with a 3-pointer in the last remaining minutes of the first half, two other Seminoles, Darin Green Jr. and Cam’Ron Fletcher, followed suit and each made one of their own three-pointers to increase Florida State’s biggest lead of the game to 42-26.
seminoles.com
Marvin Jones Set for Nov. 25 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, Presented by Fidelity Investments®
IRVING, Texas (Nov. 22, 2022) – Florida State University and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Marvin Jones with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Friday, Nov. 25, during the Seminoles’ home football game against Florida, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
