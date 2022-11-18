11/17/22 Purdue Swim and Dive Invitational Day 2 Finals, Luke Fortner

Purdue volleyball needs to win its last two regular season matches this week to avoid series sweeps against Maryland and Penn State. Both teams handed the Boilermakers (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) losses at home earlier in the season: the Terrapins (15-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Oct. 16 and the Nittany Lions (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) on Nov. 12. Purdue plays them both on the road this week, starting with the Terps on Wednesday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO