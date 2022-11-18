ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Robinson runs away with TD Club weekly honor

In Friday night’s 49-27, 3rd-round, Class 3A playoff victory over Chapman, Jayden Robinson had a remarkable night. The junior, one of three Clinton runners with more than 1,000 yards, rushed 8 times for 146 yards, averaging 18.4 yards a carry and scoring on a 77-yard run that was quite possibly the season’s most spectacular. He caught 2 passes for 68 yards.
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose drop another close one

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Though Winston Hill and Terrell Ard Jr. each scored 14 points, Presbyterian dropped another close game in its final game in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam at Ocean Center on Tuesday. The University of Albany (N.Y.) edged the Blue Hose, 68-65, in the consolation game, led...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton girls capture home tournament

Clinton High hustled to the title of its home-hosted girls basketball tournament, the Lady Devil Invitational, with a 54-49 victory over Palmetto on Tuesday night. It was a frantic affair, full of turnovers, steals, blown layups and missed free throws. The season has to start sometime. Nonetheless, the Red Devils...
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

LA basketball teams fall at Spartanburg Day

SPARTANBURG – Laurens Academy’s boys and girls basketball teams were a bit overmatched when they visited Spartanburg Day School on Friday night. The Griffins defeated the boys, 63-35, and the girls, 39-31. Spartanburg Day put three players – Caleb Banks (16), Hugh Converse (13) and James Liollio (10)...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton girls take Brashier to cleaners

Clinton got little resistance from Brashier Middle College in the 1st round of the Lady Devil Invitational and the 1st game of the girls basketball season. Led by Bryanna Belton with 15 points and RyDaijia Mars with 14, the Red Devils clobbered the Bengals, 61-6. Clinton advances into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. final against Palmetto.
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Laurens girls pick up 1st win

Laurens High opened basketball with tournament play by both girls and boys. The girls, coached by Michael Cade, opened the Coach Varner Classic in Woodruff with a 46-33 setback to Landrum, but the Raiders gave Cade his 1st victory on Monday with a 30-25 decision over Broome. The Centurions led...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Crusaders, Knights split varsity games

At Laurens Academy, the Crusaders split a pair of varsity basketball games against visiting Oakbrook Prep on Monday night. Olivia Huck and Rylee Ballard combined to score 28 points as LA (1-2) won the girls game, 34-14. Four double-figures scorers – led by Brad Caldwell with 22 points – enabled...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Bucknell drops PC by a point

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Presbyterian fought Bucknell fiercely but came up short to Bucknell, 66-65, in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam on Monday. Winston Hill was back in the Blue Hose lineup and led the way with 15 points. Andre Screen led the Bison with 17 points. Marquis Barnett and...
CLINTON, SC

