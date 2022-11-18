In Friday night’s 49-27, 3rd-round, Class 3A playoff victory over Chapman, Jayden Robinson had a remarkable night. The junior, one of three Clinton runners with more than 1,000 yards, rushed 8 times for 146 yards, averaging 18.4 yards a carry and scoring on a 77-yard run that was quite possibly the season’s most spectacular. He caught 2 passes for 68 yards.

CLINTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO