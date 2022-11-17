Read full article on original website
Related
emsnow.com
Regulatory Alert – Broad-Spectrum AI and Cybersecurity Laws in European Union Could Disrupt Businesses
In recent years the European Union has developed several regulations and directives that will, or do, impact innovations in the semiconductor industry related to artificial intelligence (AI) and data aggregation and transmission. AI technology is spreading into all aspects of the semiconductor business and appears almost weekly in our industry’s...
Comments / 0