astaga.com
Bitcoin Holders Selling At Large Losses, Is Final Capitulation Here?
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin holders have been promoting at giant losses on the extent of earlier bottoms, suggesting that the ultimate capitulation for the cycle could also be right here. Bitcoin 7-Day MA aSOPR Has Sharply Gone Down Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
astaga.com
Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC value began a serious decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in management and may goal extra losses in the direction of $0.70 within the close to time period. MATIC value began a serious decline from nicely above $0.95 towards the US greenback. The worth is buying...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin value prolonged losses and retested the $15,800 help. BTC might proceed to maneuver down in the direction of the $15,000 and $14,000 ranges. Bitcoin began a recent decline beneath the $16,000 and $15,800 ranges. The worth is buying and selling beneath $16,400 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Scores Bullish Moves, Can ETH Sustain This Recovery?
Ethereum discovered help close to $1,070 and recovered above $1,150 towards the US Greenback. ETH may rise additional, however upsides would possibly face hurdles close to $1,200 and $1,230. Ethereum began an upside correction from the $1,070 and $1,080 help ranges. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,120...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Recovery Remains Capped, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin value began an upside correction from $15,500. BTC is now going through a robust resistance close to the $16,300 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin discovered assist close to $15,500 and began an upside correction. The value is buying and selling under $16,300 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
A number of metrics presently counsel that the Bitcoin value is lastly discovering its backside after one other capitulation occasion, probably triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This last miner capitulation could also be imminent as miners are promoting their BTC on the quickest fee since early 2016. In...
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
astaga.com
Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall
The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
astaga.com
Crypto Market Back To High Correlation As All Indexes Closely Follow Bitcoin
Knowledge reveals the crypto market has develop into extremely correlation once more prior to now week as all indexes have been closing following Bitcoin. All Market Cap Weighted Crypto Indexes Have Been Shifting Collectively Not too long ago. In line with the most recent weekly report from Arcane Research, the...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin value is trending to the draw back and appears on monitor to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is dealing with the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. As soon as the world’s second-largest crypto buying and selling platform, the corporate filed for chapter safety.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Plunges, Why ETH Could Soon Dive Below $1,000
Ethereum traded beneath the $1,150 assist in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is gaining bearish momentum and may dive beneath the $1,000 assist zone. Ethereum remained in a bearish zone beneath the $1,150 and $1,120 assist ranges. The worth is now buying and selling beneath $1,150 and the 100...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Misery – Will BTC Price Continue Going Downhill This Week?
During the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency when it comes to market capitalization, misplaced greater than 22% of its worth because it continues to battle in shaking off the consequences of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was worn out of...
astaga.com
Indicators Suggest Strong Case For Rally To $320
BNB value (Binance coin) discovered help close to $250 in opposition to the US Greenback. BNB is rising and may achieve tempo if it clears the $300 resistance zone. Binance coin value began a restoration wave from the $250 help in opposition to the US Greenback. The worth is now...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) reclaims $110 support. A reason to be optimistic about further gains?
Wednesday’s reduction rally amongst most cryptocurrencies underlined traders’ confidence was crawling again. Crypto tokens, equivalent to Bitcoin Money (BCH/USD), had misplaced key necessary ranges publish the collapse of the FTX change. Nonetheless, the newest bullish rally has helped the token of the Bitcoin fork declare an necessary stage at $110. The cryptocurrency traded at a excessive of $119 earlier than cooling off barely. At press time, BCH was buying and selling at $115, above the important thing help stage.
astaga.com
Is Litecoin a good investment?
LTC has been among the finest performers within the final seven days and might be set for extra rallies over the approaching hours and days. The cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering from its latest hunch, and Litecoin is main the way in which. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is one of the best performer amongst the highest 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK/USD) has now lost key support. Does that ring a bear bell?
Chainlink (LINK/USD) is now in imminent hazard of plunging to a brand new low within the 12 months. That was after the cryptocurrency misplaced the help of $6, an important degree it has held since Might. The cryptocurrency exchanges arms at $5.75. This isn’t the bottom worth within the 12 months, giving hopes that it may nonetheless defend the help. Nonetheless, going by the worth motion, a breakout has already occurred, and a bear market is prone to proceed.
astaga.com
Solana SOL/USD nears a single-digit price. Here is the price action and what you need to know
Anybody would have thought Solana SOL/USD would commerce at a double-digit worth, not to mention a single-digit one? Sadly, that’s the actuality for the lovers of the as soon as promising cryptocurrency labelled the Ethereum killer. Having hit a excessive of over $265 in November 2021, the SOL was touted as the subsequent token to achieve $1,000. It now trades at a mere $11, precisely one yr since its all-time excessive. The cryptocurrency is but to discover a backside, with technical indicators pointing to a worth under $10.
astaga.com
Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
astaga.com
Avalanche AVAX/USD is nearing $10. Why this could be an important make-or-break level
Celebrated DeFi platform Avalanche (AVAX/USD) is having a tough time this 12 months. Having traded at a excessive of $150 in November 2021, it has failed terribly this 12 months. From its all-time excessive, AVAX has now crashed by practically 93% to its present $11.7 worth. The cryptocurrency is now headed to $10, an important degree that would spell stability or doom for the token.
astaga.com
The Sandbox SAND/USD prediction as token hits a new low in the year
The Sandbox (SAND/USD) crashed by practically 5% on Monday, extending its shedding streak within the bear market. The loss took the token to a yearly low of $0.52 earlier than recovering barely. Because it stands, the token of the Metaverse platform is underneath the management of bears. It isn’t solely...
