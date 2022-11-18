Read full article on original website
Related
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
BoE Exec: Regulate Crypto Before It’s Too Late
Anyone seeking evidence that the cryptocurrency world needs regulation should look to the fall of the FTX exchange, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said Monday (Nov. 21). FTX filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month and said this weekend it owes its 50 largest creditors close to $3.1...
FTX Enlists Ex-SEC and CFTC Enforcement Chiefs to Probe Collapse
Saying they aim to investigate what happened at FTX and implement new controls at the company, the new leaders of the cryptocurrency exchange have brought in several experts — among them, former U.S. officials. The lineup includes investigations firm Nardello & Co., blockchain data platform Chainalysis, an unnamed cybersecurity...
If Crypto’s Bull Market Made VCs Look Smart, What Happens Now?
Hindsight is 20/20, and its perspective is often brought into further clarity by regret. Just ask some of the venture capital industry’s most well-known firms, like Tiger Global Management, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital, who all wrote big checks supporting the since-imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its charmingly unkempt wunderkind CEO, Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF).
What’s At Stake For FTX Creditors In Tomorrow’s Bankruptcy Hearing
It has not been a pleasant month for troubled crypto trading platform FTX, which until recently was one of the largest industry players. Things have certainly not been any easier for the company’s one-time whiz-kid CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Still, the biggest fallout from the far-reaching collapse of the crypto exchange and its affiliates is likely that suffered by their customers, which, as PYMNTS reported last week, could number up to one million.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
FTX’s First Day in Court: ‘Personal Fiefdom of Sam Bankman-Fried’
Almost a full two weeks after first filing for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX finally held its first-day motion requests on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The hearing took place in Wilmington, Delaware, the traditional city where corporate bankruptcy cases are heard. Presided over by Judge John T....
Report: Binance CEO Turns to Middle East for Crypto Recovery
The founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise money for a recovery fund to help the industry following the FTX collapse. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 22) report by Bloomberg News, sources close to the matter say Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week.
Crypto Contagion Sends Coins and Companies Tumbling
FTX continues to be an industry “market maker” from beyond the grave, as the realities of entangled counterparty risk rear their heads throughout the cryptocurrency industry, while stoking fears over which companies might also now be in distress following FTX’s collapse. These budding contagion concerns are also...
What Regulators Must Do Now in Light of FTX Scandal
How did we not see this coming? That’s the question many people are asking as the hyper-rapid, and potentially rabid, collapse of crypto trading platform FTX triggers a worldwide regulatory investigation. Others may be taking their line of questioning a step further and asking: What could have been done...
Stifel CEO Calls on SEC to Extend Customer Protection to Crypto
To restore customer confidence in the cryptocurrency industry after the fall of crypto exchange FTX, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should apply its Customer Protection Rule to crypto, Stifel Financial CEO Ron Kruszewski said. This would ensure that customers’ funds aren’t comingled, the head of the wealth management and...
ASIC: Block Earner Ran Unlicensed Crypto Investments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued the FinTech company Block Earner for allegedly offering cryptocurrency investments without a license. “Block Earner offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets under the names USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner (collectively, the earner products),” the regulator said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) news release.
Report: Coupa Software May Go Private as Vista Equity Pursues Takeover
Business spend management software company Coupa Software is reportedly considering a sale to private equity investor Vista Equity as investment climate continues to fluctuate globally. In a Wednesday (Nov. 23) Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, it was revealed that representatives from Vista met with Coupa and are...
Alameda Co-CEO Compared Crypto Trading With Gambling in Twitter Thread
The former Co-CEO of Alameda Research reportedly enjoyed poker and blackjack and applied what he learned to the firm’s cryptocurrency trading. Sam Trabucco — who hasn’t been publicly accused of any wrongdoing — posted a thread on Twitter about aggressive gambling strategies and how he applied them to trading, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 22).
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
CFO Says High Growth and Data Transparency Are Inseparable
While leading a fast-growing company has its own set of requirements, the need for better data to help drive decision making is among the most important. “It’s using your systems in a digital age to allow key stakeholders to get better data and make better decisions — that’s what we do in a best-in-class financial organization,” Schellman CFO Andy Goldstein said in a recent interview with PYMNTS, noting the challenges involved in serving different stakeholders, such as the company and clients of key constituents.
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
Apollo Teams With Figure to Launch Blockchain-Based Fund
Apollo Global Management said it plans to offer a new fund on a public blockchain as it deepens its relationship with the FinTech Figure. According to a Bloomberg News report Tuesday (Nov. 22), Apollo and Hamilton Lane are launching investment operations via a platform on Figure, using a blockchain technology called Provenance. Figure CEO Mike Cagney told Bloomberg the offering will be part of Apollo’s digital asset strategy.
Balance Lands $350M to Help Steady SMBs
B2B marketplace and eCommerce payments platform Balance has received a $350 million credit facility from Viola Credit to boost its financing capabilities. “Merchants can’t facilitate trust with new buyers without payment terms and buyers won’t move from their current vendor without getting the same terms,” Balance CEO Bar Geron said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 22).
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0