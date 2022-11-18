NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported that a man was shot dead outside an apartment building at 350 East 51 Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Sunday night. According to police, the victim was identified as Peter George, 38, of Brownsville. Shortly after 7 pm, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, they located George with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives from the NYPD’s 67th Precinct are investigating, but at this The post Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO